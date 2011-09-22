Parties – When Does a Work Break Become a Party?

A nice diversion to many and a stomach churning minefield for others, the word ‘Party’ conjures up many images and scenarios. From the office party where we may see bland colleagues transformed into gyrating, drunken beasts to the outwardly formal and inwardly bizarre political party, the word is loaded and ready to bite.

The phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” highlights the power of images, yet certain words themselves hold an equally expansive range of meaning. One such word is “party”—a term that spans social, cultural, and political contexts.

This project explores the visual manifestations of “party,” from domestic celebrations such as weddings, Christmas gatherings, and office events to the symbolic language of political movements. It reflects on how a single word can encompass both light-hearted festivity and serious ideological expression.

Combining paintings based on amateur photographs with archival home movies, posters, and vintage propaganda drawn from the artist’s collection, Parties takes a historical view of the ways in which language and imagery intersect to shape our understanding of social and political life.

An exhibition by David Gledhill

14 June – 27 July 2025

Project Space: Rogue Artists’ Studios CIC, 4 Barrass Street, Higher Openshaw M11 1PU

Private view Saturday 14 June 2-5pm; Closing event Saturday 26 July, 2-5pm; Open Fridays and Saturdays 12-5pm

By appointment 07986 809740

Website: www.davidgledhillartist.com

* Attributed to Frederick R. Barnard. First appeared in Printer’s Ink in December 1921.