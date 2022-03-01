Fifteen years on, The Fallen By Watch Bird still feels like stepping into a half-remembered dream — uncanny, transportive, and quietly radical. Now, Jane Weaver is bringing that world back to life, performing the record in full for the very first time on a UK tour kicking off this week.

Originally released at a turning point in Weaver’s career, the album marked a decisive shift into her now-signature blend of hauntology, kosmische drift and psychedelic folk. Its strange mythology — of absent sailors, telekinetic forces, bird messengers and spectral femininity — unfolds like a lost soundtrack to an imagined film, somewhere between Eastern European children’s cinema and 70s TV surrealism.

This anniversary run arrives alongside a newly expanded reissue via Fire Records, including The Watchbird Alluminate — a companion piece featuring reworks and reinterpretations from Demdike Stare, The Focus Group and more. On stage, Weaver is joined by her ‘sonic sisterhood’ Septieme Soeur, with Serafina Steer, Emma Tricca, Lisa Jen and Joel Nicholson, transforming the album into a live, multi-sensory experience with accompanying visuals and film.

It’s a rare chance to see one of British psych-folk’s most quietly influential records fully realised — not as nostalgia, but as something still evolving, still casting its spell.

Tour dates:

09 Apr — Glasgow, St Luke’s

10 Apr — Liverpool, St Michael’s Church

11 Apr — Bristol, The Lantern

12–13 Apr — London, Moth Club

15 Apr — Nottingham, Squire PAC

16 Apr — Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

17 Apr — Manchester, Stoller Hall

Tickets available now.