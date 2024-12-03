Partywear guide for the festive season

words Alexa Wang

As the holiday season approaches, the anticipation of gatherings brings with it the perennial question: what to wear? This year’s fashion landscape offers a blend of elegance and contemporary flair, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect ensemble for their celebrations.

Whether you want advice to dazzle at your work’s Xmas party or just want to look the part on the big day, here’s some advice to add glam to your outfits.

The sequin effect

Sequins have long been synonymous with festive attire, and this year is no exception. Their shimmering allure adds a touch of beauty, making them a popular choice. Many retailers have introduced standout pieces such as the glittery bow dress, which could be ideal once December rolls around.

When incorporating these into your wardrobe, balance is key. Pair a sequined top with trousers or a sleek skirt to avoid an overwhelming look. If you prefer subtlety, accessories like sequined clutches or shoes can provide a sparkle without dominating.

A timeless dress

The little black dress (LBD) remains a cornerstone of festive fashion, with plenty of timeless options to choose from. These are often celebrated for their versatility and enduring elegance.

When selecting women’s dresses, consider styles that can transition seamlessly from day to night. A well-fitted one can be spruced up with statement jewellery and heels or toned down with a cardigan and flats for more casual gatherings.

Winter glam

Embracing this idea involves combining comfort with sophistication. Luxurious fabrics such as velvet and silk not only provide warmth but also exude opulence. Deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue and ruby red are particularly popular this season, adding a rich palette to your outings.

A plush faux fur stole or a snug coat can elevate an outfit while ensuring a cosy feel. Accessories also play a pivotal role; think embellished headbands, flashy earrings and metallic bags to complete the look.

Tailoring

Tailored garments offer a polished alternative to traditional party dresses. Choose bespoke suits in bold colours and luxurious fabrics to make a statement. To achieve a balanced appearance, pair these custom pieces with softer elements.

For instance, a blazer can be worn over a silk camisole or tailored trousers can be matched with a lace blouse. This juxtaposition creates an ensemble that’s both structured and feminine.

Underlayers

Staying warm without compromising style is a common challenge and investing in quality underlayers is a practical solution. This is especially important this year, with snow already hitting the UK ahead of winter.

Thermal tops and leggings made from lightweight, breathable materials can be worn discreetly beneath your attire, providing insulation without adding bulk. Additionally, consider hosiery options like opaque tights or patterned stockings to add both warmth and flair to your outfit.