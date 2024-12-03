From Basic To Retro: How Do You Style Different Types Of Pants?

words Alexa Wang

Pants help you to build the foundation of your wardrobe. They offer high versatility, which allows you to create different outfits. With the right approach, you can transform your simple pair into a fashion statement. In this article, we will go through different types of pants and give some valuable tips on how to style them. You can create original outfits for basic pieces through these tips.

Different Types Of Pants With Ways To Style Them

Have a look at some of the popular pant styles with different ways to style them. You can create classic and timeless outfits with these options.

1. Wide-Leg Trousers

You can create graceful and sophisticated outfits with wide-leg trousers. The relaxed shape of the pants offers a retro-inspired style which is perfect for anyone who is looking to add a touch of flair to his/her wardrobe. You can pair it with a fitted top to balance the proportions of your outfit. A black or white turtleneck with loafers or ballet flats offers an elegant, office-ready outfit.

Also, you can mix these trousers with some unique textures. You can try a silk blouse and tuck it in the pants. On top of this, you can add a textured blazer to create a sophisticated look. When it comes to retro styling, you can pair the pants with a patterned shirt and platform shoes. Also, you can add some oversized sunglasses or a scarf to your hair to follow nostalgic trends.

2. Flared Jeans

You can create a statement-making look with the help of flared jeans easily. It goes well with a fitted blouse or T-shirt to balance out the volume. You can wear boots to add height to your overall look. Also, you can experiment with a bold top like a cropped sweater or button-down shirt to create an original piece. Besides this, you can pair them with a floral blouse or patterned top to create a vintage look. You can add platform shoes and round sunglasses to complete your outfit.

3. Cargo Pants

Cargo pants have made a major comeback, especially in the casual wear and street style segment. You can pair the pants with a neutral tank top or cropped t-shirt to create a basic outfit. Also, you can wear sneakers to finish your functional and relaxed outfit. When it comes to unique combinations, you can layer them with a structured jacket and sleek accessories. Also, adding a belt bag can give a modern touch to your outfit and you can easily make a personal statement with your style.

Besides this, the pants go well with vintage graphics tees and oversized jackets. You can create a retro look by adding a pair of vintage sneakers from brands like Adidas, Reebok, etc., and complete the look with layered jewelry.

4. Straight-Leg Jeans

You will enjoy a high level of comfort with simple straight-leg jeans in your wardrobe. They give you the freedom to create different styles as they are perfect for casual days and dressed-up evenings. You can create a basic look by pairing them with fitted t-shirts and sneakers. In winter, you can add a jacket or blazer for a snug and comfortable outfit. The best part is that you add bold accessories to your straight-leg jeans outfit to improve the overall aesthetics.

When it comes to a retro twist, you can pair them with a band t-shirt and leather jackets. You can also add chunky boots or ankle boots to complete your look. Here are some ways to style ankle boots with jeans.

5. High-Waist Pants

You can wear high-waist pants on both formal and casual occasions. They offer a flattering fit with which you can add timeless appeal to your outfit. If you pair high-waist pants with a tucked-in tee or fitted turtleneck, it will create a simple chic look. Also, you can add ankle boots or loafer to add some sophistication to the entire look. For some originality, you can further add a cropped jacket or a statement belt to the outfit. On top of this, you can pair them with a bold bag or colorful shoes to transform your simple outfit into a stylish statement.

Besides all this, these pants can help you create a vintage outfit. You can style high-waisted pants with a fitted crop top and chunky heels. A patterned headband or bold lipstick will give you a fun, vintage vibe inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s.

The Bottom Line

Here are some of the popular styles of pants that you can add to your wardrobe to create different outfits. These options will help you create simple outfits for everyday meetings and unique styles for big events. With a proper understanding of these styles, you can experiment with different looks and create outfits that express your personality. No matter the style, the key is to keep your look balanced and authentic to your style.