How to Determine Your Car’s Value

words Alexa Wang

There are a number of situations in which you could be interested in learning the value of your automobile. Maybe you want to refinance your car loan but are concerned about having to pay out more than the vehicle is worth. Or perhaps you’ve made the decision to sell your automobile and are wondering what a fair price might be.

If you’re selling an unusable car, the first rule when looking for buyers is to always look locally. If you live in Philly or the surrounding areas, for instance, all you have to do to get cash for your junk car in Philadelphia is search for the best junk car-buying company nearby and get a good quote.

Whether you want to sell it or you have another motive, if you need to find out how much your automobile is worth, the information that follows is all you need to know about it.

Understanding Automobile Values

It may seem counterintuitive, but an automobile may have more than one value. An automobile’s projected worth varies depending on factors such as the method of sale, whether or not it is being traded in, and the purchasing party’s financial resources. Here’s a short breakdown of the sorts of values that are often mentioned while examining the value of your car.

Trade-in Value

This is the very minimum that a car dealership will give you for your vehicle, and it’s also known as the wholesale price. This can give you an idea of how much you may expect to collect when trading in your automobile at a dealership. In most states, a trade offer’s potential attractiveness is influenced by tax savings.

Private Party Resale Value

This is the most money you can expect to make when selling your automobile to someone who isn’t a dealer. Values in this range often exceed trade-in values while falling short of retail prices. This is around the amount you could bargain for if you marketed and sold the automobile on your own.

Dealer Retail Value

This price exceeds both the private market and the value of a trade-in. It’s roughly the same as what a dealer would charge for your automobile if they were selling it.

Certified Pre-owned Value

Some pre-owned automobiles are offered a comprehensive guarantee that covers everything from the bumper to the engine. Some cost estimates place a premium on these certified pre-owned automobiles. Estimates are possibilities while researching the worth of a vehicle. Unless it is presented as an offer, a price is not final.

Car Valuation Info

To acquire an estimate for your car, you’ll need to compile the following details. The more precise you are, the more credible your estimate or offer will be.

Specifics on the model year, manufacturer, and vehicle type;

Color and adornment;

State of the vehicle;

Mileage.

Where to Look Up the Price of a Car

Your best bets for discovering your car’s fair market value are price books and internet marketplaces. Guides provide ballpark figures, whereas websites like Amazon and eBay offer real-time discounts.

Pricing Guides

When you enter specifics about your vehicle, such as its age, mileage, condition, and options, into a pricing guide, you may get a ballpark estimate of your car’s worth. Don’t expect the guides to write you a check for the automobile they recommend. Instead, recognize them for what they are—educated guesses based on past sales and expected trends for the next season.

Online Retailers

You may also use the convenience of the internet to purchase, sell, or trade in a car via a number of different companies. The process of getting a real offer for your automobile no longer requires you to go visit a dealership and negotiate with a salesman, but rather, it only requires some basic information entry.

The price from an online store is usually more accurate than the estimate from a price list. This is due to the fact that the prices and deals offered by online stores are constantly updated to reflect the most up-to-date information and the circumstances in your area. Price books, on the other hand, just provide you with generic price ranges that aren’t tailored to you, and sellers are open to haggling.

Most online stores, however, will need a car inspection to verify the details you gave. If the car’s condition is not as represented, they may decrease their offer.

Final Thoughts

If you find yourself unsure of the value of your vehicle, there are a number of organizations that offer vehicle history reports. They will pull your report from the vast databases they have access to and provide you with a comprehensive list of your vehicle’s history. Armed with this information, you’ll be able to make an informed decision regarding the value of your car.