8 Steps to Getting Healthy Winter Skin

Winter time can be a difficult season for your skin. The cold weather and drier air can lead to itchy, flaky skin and other problems. This means that you need to switch things up from your summer routine, but do you know how? Here are 8 steps you can take to help your winter skin stay healthy and happy:

Take Shorter and Colder Showers

The temptation for many people is to take hot showers when it’s cold outside. But switching things up to slightly cooler or washing your face in cooler water can make a big difference. Additionally, shorter showers are better for your skin. The longer water stays on your skin, the more likely you are to dry out. When you shower with cooler water, it will help your body maintain its natural equilibrium and prevent dry skin.

Leverage Face Masks to Lock in Moisture

Face masks are an excellent way to treat your skin in the winter when it’s especially dry. The key is to use them sparingly and to look specifically for a hydrating face mask. These contain ingredients that help your face hold in moisture instead of drying things out. Face masks can also help with acne, dry skin, oily skin, dullness, and other common problems for people who live in cold climates. Face masks should be used once a week at most—any more than that will cause irritation on the skin and potential breakouts.

Swap Your Body Wash for a Cream Cleanser

You may have heard that soap is better for your skin than body wash, but it’s time to put the myth to rest. The truth is that neither soap or body wash is better than the other; it comes down to what works best for you and your skin type. If you have sensitive skin or dry patches, a cream cleanser may be more suitable than a harsh soap because it’s gentler and less drying.

Moisturize After you Towel Off

It’s best to pat dry your skin, including your face, with a towel, then use a moisturizer. Finding the right formula for your face is critical. Some people are more prone to breakouts and the wrong moisturizer can keep your skin from feeling supple and youthful. Wait a few minutes after towel drying to apply moisturizer.

Drink More Water

Hydration starts from the inside out and drinking water is the best way to do it. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Dehydration is one of the biggest causes of dullness and flakiness in wintertime, so make sure you’re drinking enough H2O all day long. It’s harder to drink it when you don’t feel hot, but if you need to, a hot cup of herbal tea with lemon and honey can also hydrate you and keep you warm. You can also drink water in the winter to help with digestion.

Invest in a Humidifier

Humidifiers increase the humidity in a room, which can be good for your skin. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing. So don’t overdo it to the point of causing mold and mildew to form. A good humidifier can help reduce dry skin but can also improve the air quality in your home.

Use Gentle Ingredients on Your Skin

You’ll want to start by avoiding harsh chemicals and fragrances. The skin is the body’s largest organ, so it absorbs everything you put on it. That means that anything you rub into your skin will eventually get absorbed into your bloodstream and affect your health. A lot of products can be harmful if they contain ingredients like parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and more. Products with natural ingredients are gentler on your skin from the get-go because they don’t contain any toxic chemicals, to begin with.

Don’t Forget the Sunscreen

The sun’s UV rays can seriously damage your skin, which is why it’s important to use sunscreen year-round. While some sun exposure is fine, if you plan to be in the sun all day or do an activity in the snow in the sun, sunscreen can protect your skin from burning and chafing. Choose a sunscreen with the right SPF for your skin type.

Conclusion

By taking steps to keep your skin healthy and hydrated, you can enjoy the winter season without worrying about how your skin looks and feels. Winter can be a great time to experiment with new products or routines that will help you combat dry skin. If you don’t have time for regular facials or massages, invest in some good face masks and moisturizers at home instead.