A Modern Gent’s Guide to Rocking a Stylish Timepiece

There is no greater accessory for a man than a stylish timepiece. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what your current career is. You can make people see you in a whole new light if you wear a good watch well.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the kind of skill they teach in school. Furthermore, watches have become somewhat of a rarity these days – only the truly chic people don them. Thus, you may feel like you don’t have anyone to turn to and learn how to pull off such a look.

Well, there’s no need to worry. The following post contains all the information, tips, and tricks that you need to rock a stylish timepiece.

Get the Right Make and Model for You

The words “stylish” and “good” have been used quite a bit in relation to watches in this article. There is a reason for this. You can’t make do with any old timepiece. If you want to make a serious style statement, you need to sport something chic and tasteful.

In case you aren’t up to such a task, there’s no reason to be concerned. There are now plenty of guides such as Wrist Watch Pro that make your decision easier than ever before. These digital manuals outline the features as well as pros and cons of a wide variety of timepieces. Thus, it should be fairly simple to pick out the best option for you.

Of course, you may not want to stop with just one watch. It is a good idea to invest in at least two different timepieces. For one thing, it can be difficult to find one design to suit all occasions. For another, you don’t want to wear your watch ragged, do you?

Which Hand Should You Wear Your Watch On?

This debate has been raging for quite a while now. So, what is the right answer? Well, the truth is that there isn’t one. It is all about personal choice – whatever feels comfortable to you is just fine.

That being said, there is a rule that most people follow: most individuals wear their watch on their non-dominant hand. The reason that they do this is so that the timepiece doesn’t get in the way of daily activities. Apart from this, there is no reason for you to pick a certain hand to wear your watch on!

Since a timepiece is meant to help you tell the time quickly, you may want to think about which wrist you readily glance at. This will make it a lot easier for you to automatically tell the time.

Keep It Snug

You aren’t going to earn any style points if your watch is sliding up and down your forearm every time you make a gesture! When on your wrist, your timepiece shouldn’t budge at all. At the same time, it shouldn’t be so tight that it is cutting off your circulation. Instead, look for a comfortable compromise.

Now, there is a good chance that the watch strap may be a little too long for you. In this case, don’t tuck the excess material under your wrist. Rather, take it to a jeweler and have them adjust it to fit you perfectly. Not only will the watch be a great deal more comfortable to wear, but it will look less bulky as well.

Matching Your Timepiece to Your Outfit

As you can imagine, you need to match your timepiece to your outfit or vice versa. To do this, there are some strategies that you need to follow:

Light for the Daytime, Dark for the Night

If you are attending a daytime event or are dressing up your outfit for the day, opt for a watch that has a face with a lighter color. In particular, select shades such as white or cream as they go with a wider variety of colors.

For the night, greys and blacks work well – brown is a good option too. This blends better in the night time and prevents your watch from contrasting with your outfit or your surroundings too much.

Match the Formality of Your Outfit

It can be tempting to wear a casual watch with an elegant suit or vice versa. After all, this clash can seem like a stylish touch. However, if you aren’t a celebrity, this can be a difficult look to pull off. You are far better off wearing a sophisticated watch with a fancy suit. For casual outfits, pick a watch with a similar style.

Use Your Shoes and Belt as a Guide

Not sure if your watch goes with the outfit that you are wearing? Then look at your shoes and belt for guidance. If your shoes are brown or black, opt for a watch with a leather strap in the same color as your footwear.

If your shoes can be classified as a shade of black, grey, or blue, a silver metal strap works well. For earth tones such as beige and tan, the most complimentary strap would be a gold one.

Be Mindful of Your Other Accessories

Another point to pay attention to is accessories such as tie clips and cufflinks. Make sure that your watch complements the color and design of these pieces. This way, you can create a more cohesive look.

The Art of Keeping Your Watch Visible

More often than not, you will be wearing a watch with a suit. So, just how visible should this accessory be? Well, when your arm is straightened out, your suit jacket should cover most of it. Only a short portion of the face should peek out. However, when you bend your elbow, the entire watch should be visible.

The watch should also sit under your sleeve. Refrain from ever placing it over the sleeve as this not a good look. To get this right, simply bend your arm when putting the watch on your wrist. This way, the shirt and suit jacket will ride up, exposing the place that your watch should go.

This is everything you need to know about wearing a stylish watch and making it look good. Remember these tips as they will come in useful for any occasion.