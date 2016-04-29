Underrated Benefits of Alternative Medicine

words Al Woods

Alternative medicines are used by a considerable number of people. Although they are not clinically prescribed medicines but claim to be quite effective and the makers claim thousands of satisfied customers all over the world.

Our body has a response to everything that goes inside. Alternative medicine promises positive effects on the body. These alternative medicines have low or zero side effects as compared to prescription medicine. Some of the underrated benefits of alternative medicines are:

They Hit the Bullseye

Mainstream medicine treats the symptoms of any disease. It doesn’t target the underlying cause itself. Many diseases share common symptoms and treating only symptoms doesn’t necessarily mean hitting the actual disease.

Alternative medicines on the other hand directly treat the cause of pain or disease. This helps in eliminating the disease from its roots. These medicines are designed to cure the actual reason that is causing pain and discomfort in the body.

Improve the Quality of Life

Most people are recommended alternative medicines along with positive changes in their routine. This improves their overall quality of life. Prescription drugs usually work for a certain time period and when the drug is flushed out from the system, the pain may return. Whereas alternative medicine is like a positive influence on our body and improves overall life quality which eases discomfort for a relatively long period.

They are Safe

Alternative medicines are prepared from all-natural materials and are completely safe whereas prescription medicines have a man-made formula and many chemicals are used in their preparation so they have their side effects.

Almost all mainstream medicines have some sort of side effect. These side effects are usually written on their packaging. On the other hand, alternative medicines to ensure that they don’t cause harm to the body in any way. There is no such side effect and they affect the body positively.

Flexibility

Alternative medicine offers flexibility in treatment plans. Usually, these medicines are prescribed according to one’s lifestyle. They allow flexibility in usage, whereas medical professionals will not offer any such leniency.

They are a Positive Influence

Alternative medicines come with healthy changes in your routine. They provide satisfaction, comfort, and zero side effects. Prescription medicines, on the other hand, put a negative influence on a person. A person feels scared and stressed during and after the treatment. Whereas alternative medicines are more like an ally that aids and promotes improvement in the body. A person feels healthier and satisfied and this affects the health of an individual positively.

Several things play an important role in the construction or damage of the human body. Stress, lack of sleep, depression and many other underlying factors can boost the disease to penetrate its root in the human body. Prescription medicine doesn’t address these issues. Alternative medicine, on the other hand, treats these other factors and removes them from their core. It not only benefits in curing the disease itself, but also keeps the body healthy in the long run.

They are Beneficial

Alternative medicines have revolutionized the world. Doctors don’t recommend it because they have no biological plausibility, but they can’t either deny the hidden healing powers of alternative medicine. Medical science only supports proven facts from scientific research, but the human body and psyche have done wonders that no science can prove.

The alternative medicines have shown unimaginable results in fields like homeopathy, traditional medicine, chiropractic, and acupuncture. They help people in losing weight, gaining a healthy lifestyle, treating pain and what not? The human body is a natural fighter and with little aid from nature itself, it can heal itself to unimaginable limits.

They are Not Drugs

Prescription medicine works as a drug and unknowingly, the body gets addicted to it. The requirement of the dose gets more and more and the side effects keep hitting the body. Alternative medicine has no such dependency. One can take, stop or change the dose of medicine according to his requirements.

It’s not Just a Placebo Effect

Medical doctors think that alternative medicines are not more than just people’s perceptions. They are not right here. One can shed his weight, keep his diabetes in control, kick the BP away, keep joints healthy and say no to aging. All of this just can’t be a perception or error of one’s mind, especially if it is happening with a large population. No one can deny the positive effects of alternative medicine and the amount of goodness it is bringing in people’s life.

Alternative medicines are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle, but have also impacted the population positively. A human body gets damaged both physically and psychologically and alternative medicine, treated on both grounds.