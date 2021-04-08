How to Look After Your Dogs Health

words Alexa Wang

Our loveable furry friends are part of the family from the moment we bring them home, and with this great moment also comes great responsibility.

These little (or big) bundles of joy rely on us to keep them healthy, looked after, and have their needs fulfilled, which means not only do we have to be excellent at recognizing cues or signs that something is not quite right, but it also means we have to be ready to do something about it as soon as possible too.

This piece will discuss some tips on how to look after your dog’s health, so they can live long and happy lives.

Quality Food

Much like ourselves being ‘we are what we eat’, the same can be said for our dogs too. If they do not have a healthy and nutrient-rich diet, this can spell problems for their health. Many of us know what it is like to eat too much junk food and end up feeling tired and sluggish, or to be deficient in an essential vitamin, and our pets are susceptible to experiencing the same deficiencies and health issues as we do. Because of this, it is particularly important that they are provided with quality dog food that is certified and trusted. Better yet, if you have the time, money, and resources, then make your own! You will know exactly what goes into it and that there are no hidden nasty ingredients that may be harmful to your pup.

Supplement Their Diet

Did you know it is estimated that around a third of dogs in America need supplements?

If you suspect that your dog is not getting enough nutrition or seems unwell, take them to a vet as soon as possible. If it is a case of something simple like adding a nutrient or component into their diet, and there are plenty of options on the market depending on your dog’s needs. CBD has recently been praised as a great supplement for dogs who experience anxiety or arthritic pain, whereas probiotics can have a brilliant effect on dogs who have digestive issues – Just be sure to check reviews for the Best CBD Oil for Dogs, so you purchase a good quality supplement.

Provide Substantial Exercise

While it will vary from breed to breed on how many hours and what type of exercise your dog might need daily, it is imperative that your dog gets exactly the right amount.

Dogs that are not exercised frequently enough can become irritable, withdrawn, bored, and even aggressive, so it is essential to their health that they have the space to get adequate exercise daily. If you find that life has taken a turn and you cannot provide this, consider getting a dog walker or asking a friend you trust to help you out.

Keep on Top of Grooming

Grooming is not a pampering activity but an essential step to the health of your dog. Be sure to brush their coats regularly if they require it, keep their hair trimmed out of their eyes, and make sure their nails are clipped so they are comfortable and do not end up hurting themselves!