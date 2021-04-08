Why Are Slides So Popular With Women?

words Alexa Wang

Shoes have always been a favorite accessory for women. There are so many different types and styles, so no matter who you are, you can always find your ideal shoe. When looking for shoes, there are a few things women like to keep in mind. Some of these things are the looks, price, comfort, and convenience.

One shoe that has all of these characteristics, and then some, are slide sandals. These have become hugely trendy within the last two decades and continue to gain popularity.

Style: Slides, like most sandals, can be worn with almost anything! This is wonderful because women want to have versatility in their shoe collection. Slides are no different than any other sandal in this aspect and come in a few different styles. Since there are so many variations of the shoe, I like to categorize them into two main umbrella styles: athletic and casual. Athletic slides are usually made of either plastic or rubber and are commonly worn sweatpants or other athleisure. They’re especially great to slip on right after a workout.

The other group (casual) is made from cork, leather, or some kind of foam. An advantage of having casual slides is that they can be worn with more outfits than

Variety: There are so many different colors, patterns, and materials that you can choose from when picking out a pair of slides. Having variety is great because you want to be able to wear your slides with more than one outfit. You can match a pair of patterned slides with a plain outfit, or simply wear black slides with a fun, trendy outfit.

Comfort: If you’re constantly on the go, like most women are, a pair of slide sandals will be your best friend. They are the perfect shoe for walking around or standing in for long periods of time. Thankfully, since slides come in so many different materials, they offer differing levels of comfort. The material that is known best for its comfort level is a cork shoe. Cork offers great support, molds to your foot and is a breathable material, so your foot stays cool and comfortable while you wear it. Not only that, but it’s a very durable material and lasts for a long time.

Obviously there are other materials besides cork that you can choose from, so if you’re looking to buy a pair, be sure to try out the different options. The other materials are great in their own way, so this choice depends on the condition of your feet and other health aspects. To get a better idea of what’s best for you, it’s always a good idea to consult a doctor.

Affordability: Even if you’re a woman who loves buying shoes, it’s probably not in your budget to buy several pairs of $100 shoes. Thankfully, slides are very affordable, usually costing about $45 for a pair of nice slides. Not only are they affordable, but also they’re durable shoes. Depending on the material you buy, your slides can last for a few years. So you’re getting a deal when you buy them, and you’re able to get your money’s worth while wearing them. It’s a win-win!

Obviously, these aren’t the only qualities that slides have to offer, but they’re the most prominent ones that women tend to think about when looking for a shoe. As always, be sure to explore all of your options, but keep some of these factors in mind, as they clearly make a difference for people and aids in the slide’s popularity.