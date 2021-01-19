Seven Tips for Spending Less Time in the Doctor’s Office That Go Beyond Healthy Eating and Exercise

words Al Woods

Going to the doctor isn’t any fun. Not only will you likely have to take time off of work, you could also end up spending a lot of time in the waiting room. Not to mention, any diagnosis you might receive can ruin your day and make life difficult for many years to come.

If that wasn’t enough, medical malpractice is also a real concern. It’s estimated that medical malpractice results in 250,000 deaths each year, with even more mistakes made that can affect your health and well-being for the rest of your life. Avoid going to the doctor and you can decrease your chances of experiencing malpractice.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid going to the doctor when you need to go, but it doesn’t mean you’re stuck visiting doctors when you don’t want to either. You just have to know what you can do to stay healthy so you can avoid the doctor’s office as much as possible.

Keep an Eye on Your Blood Pressure

Knowing your blood pressure is a good way to stay healthy. That’s because it can cause quite a few conditions that include:

Heart disease

Stroke

Kidney Disease

Vascular dementia

When you do go to the doctor, ask them to tell you what your reading means. If you want to keep a closer eye on your blood pressure, get a cuff and measure at home. As soon as there’s a problem, you can catch it early and make lifestyle changes to prevent having to take medication.

Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Having high blood sugar can cause lots of problems to your health as well. Not only might you end up having to take blood sugar readings multiple times a day, you may also end up needing to take medication, which means your doctor will have to keep a closer eye on you.

You don’t have to have a blood glucose monitor to keep your blood sugar low. Eat fewer refined carbs, like white bread and sugar, try and get more exercise, eat more fiber, and drink more water. Not only will doing things like this help keep your blood sugar low, it can impact your overall health in positive ways, further reducing the need to spend time in the doctor’s office.

Check Your Cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can ultimately cause heart attacks and many other health problems that will require you to increase the number of medical appointments you have to make with your doctor. It’s best to keep cholesterol levels low, which means knowing what your cholesterol levels are in the first place.

If you catch a potential problem early, you may be able to manage high cholesterol levels through diet and exercise. If you don’t catch high cholesterol soon, and you don’t do anything to control your cholesterol naturally, you could end up having to take medication. Your doctor may also want to monitor your cholesterol levels more regularly, which means more visits to their office.

Check Your Vitamin D

Vitamin D can be found in dairy and some fish, but it is also known as the sunshine vitamin. It is produced when the skin is exposed to sunlight. That’s both a good and a bad thing. It means you can go outside and get your fill, but it also means getting enough vitamin D can be difficult if you work indoors all day or you live in a cold weather climate.

Most people have a vitamin D deficiency that can easily be fixed by taking a daily vitamin. When you make sure you get enough vitamin D, you can prevent things like:

Cardiovascular disease

Cognitive impairment

Severe asthma

Cancer

Type 2 diabetes

Get Plenty of Rest

Many things that affect our health affect it indirectly. That’s definitely the case when it comes to sleep. Without it, you put yourself at risk of developing all kinds of health and psychological problems that will cause you to make more appointments with your doctor.

It’s not just sleep you need to focus on either. Rest in general is important to your health. That means taking breaks at work, learning effective ways to deal with the stress in your life, and taking vacation time when you need it. You should also find time in your day to meditate, take a nap, or simply daydream. It will do wonders for your physical and psychological health.

Make Safety a Priority

Staying out of the doctor’s office often means focusing on ways to make sure you’re healthier internally, but you can find yourself scheduling multiple doctor’s appointments if you don’t take care of your body externally too.

It’s important to keep safety in mind so you can keep yourself out of the emergency room and avoid physical therapy appointments. Don’t text and drive, wear a helmet when you ride a motorcycle, and don’t go rock climbing without the proper equipment and supervision.

Don’t Miss Health Screenings

Ironically, one of the best ways to avoid the doctor is to go to the doctor. If you skip important health screenings, you could end up spending a lot more time with your doctor later on down the road. Not to mention, health screenings could save your life.

Always schedule annual appointments, and at your appointment, ask your doctor about any health screenings you should put on your calendar. A few of the most common include:

Mammograms for women

Prostrate screenings for men

Skin cancer screenings

Bone density screenings for seniors

Some screenings may be recommended due to your family’s health history. For example, colonoscopies aren’t recommended until age 50, but if you have a family member who had colon cancer, your doctor will recommend being screened 10 years earlier than the date your family member was diagnosed.

You’ve got better things to do than hang out at the doctor’s office! Although you shouldn’t quit going to the doctor altogether, you can greatly reduce the number of appointments you have to schedule if you follow the tips on this list.