7 things you should know before you buy engagement ring online

Budget

We all know that buying an engagement ring is surely costly, though, you don’t need to choose the most expensive one. The budget which will be used to buy the ring must be an amount that you’re willing to shell out of your pocket. Once you already have verified the type of the ring, the shape, the metal band, you’ll surely have an easy time shopping around for the price you’re comfortable with. If you’re having a limited budget, always remember the features which matter. Diamond-Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat. Every diamond has its own sizes and variation, so being smart in knowing its differences is surely a plus!

How to buy a diamond online

Shopping online? Is it safe? Will I get an authentic item? Will I be able to trust the seller? These are some of the questions that will run in your mind when it comes to thinking about getting a very important gift online. The feeling of being reluctant, however, buying a diamond online is safe and easy, as long as you know how to inspect the diamond features well. Knowing the perfect diamond cut to accentuate to your girl is a big factor. The color of the diamonds also matter. As for the Clarity, you just have to be keen enough to look for the blemishes of the diamonds, as it differs in size and variations. Also, taking time to know the carat of the diamonds. Choosing wisely might lead you to save more money than you could never imagine.

How to find a jeweler

Buying a piece of very important jewelry needs very keen and careful choices. You do have a choice to either visit local jewelry stores or lookup for an online jeweler whom you can trust. Trusted jewelers are ones that are either friend’s recommendations or found on the list of professional jewelers on the GIA Alumni Association directory. Make sure to choose certified sellers if you are looking to buy engagement rings online. Always know, jewelers play a very significant role in making your special moment so magical. Jewelers that are trusted always stand by the quality of their items. Taking time to check on the reviews of the sellers can also be a great help to know if they are providing the best service to their customers.

How to check the size of the ring

Buying the perfect looking ring but with the wrong size, is always a No-No. Your special someone might say that it can still be resized, however, in your mind, you’ll think that you have already ruined the moment. So making sure that you pick the right engagement ring size for her is truly a MUST! You have already been holding her hand like “Forever”, so next time you get to hold her hand, try to pay attention to your entwined fingers. You can also use any of her day-to-day fancy rings and trace it on a paper, then take it to a jewelry shop. Also, if you’re not really sure and want to seek more assistance, you can always ask for information from her family members. Try it! Who knows, you might end up getting the perfect ring size measurement from them.

Diamond size

Let’s not get confused when looking for the diamond size. Carat and Karat can be quite tricky. Carat is the weight of the diamond and you can identify the size of the diamond by its weight or using millimeters. Choosing the right ring size is not only important because it can be more prominent to the eye, hence, it is also very important to consider when it comes to budgeting. Also, please know that the larger the diamond is, the more expensive it becomes.

Ring style

A lot of ring styles available are pleasing to the eye, but there’s always one that you’ll find more astonishing and perfect for your one and only. Choosing from among the styles is a confusing part of the search process. You’ll need to thoroughly check one by one and identify if which one will be best suitable for her, or which one will she love the most. Always take into consideration that cuts of a diamond affect its sparkle, which means that the more it’s cut badly, the less brilliant it may become. Diamonds are available in popular ring styles like Round, Radiant, Oval, Emerald, Princess, Pear, Trillion, Baguette, Heart, Cushion, Asscher, and Marquise. There’s a lot in store that you can choose from depending on the personal style of your bride-to-be!

Summary

Searching for the perfect ring can sometimes be a stressful thing to do, thus, you know that it’s always worth it! You already have found the one, so getting her that one special jewel which will change her life forever, is always a fulfilling achievement. Things can be intimidating and tiring, but you know that for her, everything is always worth the sacrifices. Love doesn’t cost a thing but a little piece of very important jewelry always is a PLUS!