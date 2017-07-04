Modern Kitchen Appliances Everyone Should Have

words Al Woods

Different applian=ces perform different tasks, but the one thing they all have in common is that they make our lives much easier. If you take a look around your house, you’ll find that you have a large number of machines and devices that you rely on in your daily life without even noticing. Kitchen appliances, in particular, offer us great versatility and convenience.

To make sure that your kitchen is equipped to handle all your needs, here are some of the most essential appliances every modern kitchen should have.

Dishwasher

Dishwashers can be life savers, particularly for those with big families and others who tend to host a lot of gatherings. Just thinking about the tons of dishes you have to wash can put a damper on your day. After enjoying a delicious meal, you can simply load your dishwasher and let it do all the heavy lifting for you. Besides saving you time and energy, a dishwasher will also save water and help you keep your counters free of clutter. Different units come in an array of sizes with varying capacities and features that can fit in every kitchen.

Electric Pressure Cooker

Most of us lead busy lives, and none of us will want to wait by the stove for hours as the food cooks. This is why electric pressure cookers are a must-have for every busy man/woman out there. You’ll find more than one URL that can walk you through all the wonderful features the different models can offer. But essentially, any pressure cooker will allow you to sit back and relax while it cooks the food to perfection. All you have to do is place the food in, put the lid on, and forget about it until you hear that distinctive whistle that tells you it’s time to eat.

Air Fryer

We all love our french fries; they’re arguably the best comfort food there is! But as you probably already know, they are not exactly healthy. Fortunately, there’s a way for you to enjoy your favorite fried food, including mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, and of course, french fries in a healthier, faster way. An air fryer uses air technology to fry the food, which means that you’ll be using much less oil, and your food will still taste every bit as delicious. Some units even come with a variety of pre-programmed cooking functions such as roasting, baking, and grilling.

Food Processor

This is another great appliance that will help you accomplish more in less time. From slicing fruits and pureeing veggies to grinding meat and shredding cheese, a food processor can be your best friend in the kitchen. Many models come with a variety of blades and attachments that cater to your different processing needs.

Microwave Oven

A microwave allows you to preheat your food both quickly and evenly. It also allows you to cook many frozen foods, which for many people, it is as close to cooking as they want to get. Not only are they small in size, but microwaves are also quite affordable and durable.

Electric Mixer

If you love baking, then you know how exhausting it is to knead the dough, whip the cream, or mix the cake batter by hand. So if baking is a common activity in your house, you’ll definitely want to buy one of these. Whether you’re making bread or baking a cake, this is one of those essential kitchen appliances every modern kitchen should have.

Coffee Maker

Many people can’t imagine starting their day without their morning coffee. If you can relate, then a coffee maker should be sitting on your countertop right now. Consider choosing a programmable unit; this way, you will be able to start the coffee brewing process the night before and wake up the next day to the rich and soothing aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

Electric Grill

Whether it’s an electric smoker, a panini grill, or an electric griddle, indoor electric grills of all types can be seen in most modern kitchens nowadays. Not only does it provide you with that beloved smokey, charred flavor, but an electric grill is also small, smoke-free, and easy to clean.

Having a well-equipped kitchen means you’re able to feed yourself and your family on a regular basis and provide at least three healthy and delicious meals every single day. The above examples are obviously not the only appliances your kitchen should have, but they are definitely among the most essential ones. So, start with these and you’ll soon see how easier your life will be. If you want to kick it up a notch, you can color-coordinate your appliances with your cabinets. This will add a designer touch to the space, taking your kitchen’s visual appeal to an entirely new level.