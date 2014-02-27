What is the Three Peaks Challenge and Why You Should Do It

words Al Woods

Before you read this piece, let’s make it clear that the Three Peaks Challenge can wait until the lockdown is over. Right now, the most important thing for you to do is stay home and keep safe. However, there is no harm in having something to look forward to. Especially something which involves some of the best scenery the United Kingdom has to offer.







What is it?

Three Peaks Challenge is where you climb three different mountains in the United Kingdom, with varying difficulty levels. The toughest is National where you climb the highest mountain in England, Scotland and Wales. Or there’s Yorkshire, where you walk up of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough. Finally, there’s Wales with Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen y Fan. For more information about taking on any of these challenges, take a look at the official site. It should be noted some events are currently postponed due to Covid-19.

Keeping Green

So why should you think about taking on a Three Peaks Challenge? By getting involved you can do your bit to help the environment. Of course, the hiking itself is environmentally-friendly, but getting there you can also do your bit to reduce carbon emissions. Train and bus routes can get you to where you need to be. If you want to start with the Yorkshire Three Peaks, train tickets to York are affordable and an easy way to get to the county. If you want to be even more green, you could do the challenge with a group of friends and raise money for a charity which can help the planet.

Get Healthy

Not only does getting involved with the challenge help the planet,it can also help your health. Deciding to do the challenge is taking your first step in your fitness journey. You need to make sure you go on plenty of practice walks before attempting to climb a mountain. If you’re not sure where to start, there are lots of online resources that offer training guides. Walking is one of the best forms of exercise you can do. Three Peaks is a great opportunity to challenge yourself and get fitter. It will be hard but those spectacular views will be worth it.

When all this is over, you can make the most of going outside and enjoying nature. Now you need to stay in, take the time to get planning and preparing to take on the Three Peaks Challenge later. Which peaks would you take on?