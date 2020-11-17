Five ways to prepare yourself for a new working week

words Alexa Wang

A new week means a fresh start, a clean page, a new chapter. Every new working week opens up new possibilities – something you want to be prepared for.

We get it, planning a week at work after a great weekend can be tough but, if you prepare and are ready for some of the challenges ahead, you can set the tone for a productive and positive few days ahead.

Here’s how it’s done:

1. Get a good night’s sleep

While some people will say they function perfectly on a few hours of sleep, there are some golden rules which you need to follow to ensure you get the perfect rest:

Reduce screen usage: Blue light should be reduced at least two hours before bed

Don’t eat too late: This can cause stomach irritation and keep you up during the night

Reduce caffeine: Coffee and other high-caffeinated drinks are known to keep the brain alert.

2. Make time for you

This also pairs well with getting a good night’s sleep. Making time for you is important – whether it is reading a book with a cup of tea, having a bath with a face mask on or watching your favourite TV show without any interruptions. Whatever ‘me time’ means to you, make the effort to get some every evening so that you’ll be refreshed and revitalised for the next working day.

3. Meal prep

Meal prepping is a time-effective way to free up your mornings and evenings. Invest in high-quality storage containers and you are good to go. Batch cook your favourite dishes on a Sunday night and store appropriately. You can prep your breakfast, lunch and dinner – and it’ll be ready when you are. For lunches, you will need to keep them stored safely and securely at the right temperature for when you’re out and about – so investing in lunch bags and boxes is a great idea.

4. Plan your outfits

Who wants to face the iron after their alarm? Instead, get all five of your outfits ready on the weekend or each evening. You can roll straight out of bed and not have to lift a finger. Getting ready has never been easier, and you can spend the morning doing more important things.

5. Write a to-do list

Lastly, but by no means least, write a to-do list. It is a brilliant way of seeing what your week will look like and what the pace could be. Are you in meetings all week, out of the office, going away for the night? Your to-do list will help plan your outfits, your meals and everything in between.

While we would all love to spend our Sundays relaxing, taking a couple of hours out to prepare for the working week ahead will actually save you more time in the long run. Would you rather have more time for yourself on a Sunday, or before and after a busy day at work? We know what we prefer. Once you get in the routine too, it doesn’t have to be too much of your Sunday either. You’ll relish being ready to tackle the week positively and proactively.