What Is the Best Way to Sell your Old Car

words Al Woods

We are, while this is being written, experiencing the worst global health crisis for generations, and as a consequence of the mass unemployment, financial instability, and lack of income, many are selling their belongings, including their cars.

When it comes to selling your vehicle, you often need the cash immediately, which is why we have compiled this all-encompassing guide. In this article, we will hope to explain to you what the best ways of selling your old car are so that you can get the money paid to your account, or in cash, the same day.

Here are the best ways to sell your old car.

Online Marketplaces

Online car auction sites and marketplaces have become the new favored method of selling vehicles. Instead of taking your car to a dealership and having the price of your car reduced significantly, why not consider selling your car privately, as when selling privately, you can charge a lot more. When selling your car online, it is important to be honest, and forthcoming about any defects that your car has; it is not uncommon for online car dealers to mislead people and trick them into buying faulty vehicles. Doing this can result in fines and even arrest. Be honest about every single defect and flaw that your vehicle has, and take it for a full inspection prior to listing so that you can notify the new buyer of any problems that the vehicle may have.

Car Dealerships

Car dealerships, while not the best way to sell your vehicle, are a quick way in times of financial hardship. When taking your car to a car dealership, you have the option of selling your vehicle, or a part-exchange, both of which we will now discuss:

Selling Your Car

Selling your car to a car dealership is quite straightforward. They will want the vehicle, providing they wish to buy it, to be taken to a mechanic for an evaluation. The mechanic will inspect your vehicle for any flaws or damages. If they find any, the price may be reduced in order to pay for the repairs, or they may just not wish to purchase your vehicle at all. Independent car dealerships will often sell cars at reduced prices, which means they need to buy your car for an even more reduced price to make a profit. Even so, it’s a viable method of selling your vehicle.

Part-Exchanging Your Car

Part-exchanging your car is when you take your car to a dealership, and instead of receiving cash, you have the value of the car knocked off of another car. If you are hoping to buy a new vehicle, this could definitely be the best way to do so. Part-exchanging your car will often also mean you are given a discount by the car dealer. The British government is introducing legislation to ban petrol and diesel vehicles, so now may be a good time to invest in an electric car before their prices inevitably skyrocket.

Roadside Sales

Making roadside sales is quite a common way to sell your vehicle. Be sure to list your vehicle on an online auction site while you do this so that you can maximize the chances of selling your car. Roadside selling is, essentially, when you park your car on the side of a busy road with a sign in the window that carries your name, number, and the price you hope to receive for the vehicle. Roadside selling is a great way for you to pick up a car, so why not give it a go?

Scrapping Your Car

Scrapping your car, while not the best method of selling your car, is still one that will bring cash in. Scrapping your car should be the last resort, for when scrapping your car, you will only get the scrap value, which is usually in the region of a few hundred dollars [or less]. Scrapping your car, however, if you have no other options and your car will cost you more to fix than it is worth, is a good idea, for at least you get something. However, if you have an older, vintage car, then you may want to consider holding onto it, for it could be worth a lot more money in years to come. Some vehicles that were once worth absolutely nothing now regularly sell for thousands of dollars – so give it some consideration; if you’ve somewhere to park the vehicle and leave it, it may be worth doing so.

Now, with the help of this page, you know a few ways in which you can sell your vehicle. We hope that should you need to sell your car in the future, that this page was of some benefit and helped you.