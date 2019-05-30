How to Cheer Your Friends Up From a Distance

words Alexa Wang

Life in lockdown has not been easy and many people are struggling with feelings of loneliness, anxiety, stress and/or boredom.

Send Them a Card

Zoom calls, texts and calls are all worthwhile, but these forms of communication are not always the best for really connecting with someone. Taking the time to write them a handwritten card shows that you care and it is sure to be warmly received, especially if the person that you are writing to is living alone and/or feels lonely.

Make Plans for the Future

One of the main reasons that people are feeling so down during the lockdown is that so many plans have been cancelled, plus it is hard to say when people will be able to make new plans. While the timings remain unclear, you can still make plans with this person for the future which will give you both something to look forward to and show that you are looking forward to seeing them.

Care Package

You may not be able to visit someone at their house just yet but you could drop off a care package for them, which will show that you have been thinking about them and brighten their mood. This could include anything such as their favourite food, a bottle of wine, freshly made bread or chocolate gifts by post which they are sure to highly appreciate.

Recommend Film, TV & Music

With people being forced to spend so much time in their home, people are consumed a huge amount of TV, film and music. Make a list of what you have been watching and listening to and send this to them along with anything else that you think that they might enjoy – this could help them to pass the time, show that you are thinking of them and give you both something to discuss.

Hopefully, this will give you a few ideas for ways in which you can cheer someone up during lockdown. It is a difficult time for everyone which is why people need to stick together (from a distance) and reach out to those that are struggling whether they are lonely and living alone, worried about their job or generally feeling down at the situation.