The creepiest, yet most sustainable diamonds you will ever see

Honouring the dead comes in many forms for various cultures. From Egyptian pyramids to “death photography” and even more creepy methods, such as leaving the remains out to be eaten by the vultures, as the well-known Tibetan Buddhist ritual requires.

Every culture has its own way of paying respects to the dearly departed, but recently, a new trend seems to be taking the entire world by storm: cremation jewellery.

Thanks to new technology advancements, engineers can now recreate the geological process of transforming carbon into diamonds. The diamonds made from human ashes have the same physical and chemical properties as natural diamonds, the only difference being that they don’t take millions of years to be made, but just a bit over half a year.

How it’s made?

To create the pieces of jewellery, after the cremation, the ashes go through a process where only the carbon elements are extracted and what is left is given back to the family. Then, the carbon is turned into graphite by using heat and pressure, similar to how it would have happened naturally.

Despite being a luxurious option, cremated ashes turned into jewellery seems to be quite a popular trend, especially because it seems to be the most timeless option. Urns may break or get lost, funeral monuments can be damaged and even tattoos may fade, but diamonds are forever, right? What could be a more beautiful and elegant way of honouring your sophisticated grandma, than turning her ashes into a stunning pair of earrings?

Companies such as Heart in Diamond, a UK-based business that specializes in cremation jewellery can make the diamond as unique as you desire, customizing the cut, the colour and the carat, to best represent the personality of the dearly departed.

More sustainable than real diamonds

Part of the reason why cremated jewellery has become such a popular trend is that this option is a much more environmental-friendly one. The process of mining blood diamonds, as real diamonds are called, has an extremely bad impact on the environment and has caused numerous ethical discussions throughout history. Diamonds that are made entirely in the lab have no impact on the planet and their nature is always known, unlike those found out in nature.

Unique and healing

Every piece of cremated jewellery is unique and is designed to honour the person it was made form down to the last detail. It can be cut and coloured to your desire, as well as mounted on any piece of jewellery you think best represents your loved one. From rings to necklaces and even earrings, you have the option to choose any piece of jewellery you want.

When making the decision, think about what would best represent your relationship with the deceased and what could help heal the wound their departure left behind. Cremation jewelley should be viewed as a token that should represent the life they carried and it should stay with you forever, so make sure you choose a timeless piece that you can wear every day, reminding you about the role they played in your life.