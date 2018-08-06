Luxury manufacturers focus on electric cars

words Alexa Wang

It’s been well documented that the UK’s government is to ban the sales of new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2040. However, with it being advised that this wait is too tame and calls for the ban to come into effect in 2030, the rise of electric cars is anticipated to keep growing rapidly.

The Committee on Climate Change believes that this will be made easier due to the fact electric cars will cost roughly the same as a petrol or diesel vehicle by 2025.

Last year saw a record year for the sales of EVs (electric vehicles), with 59,945 EVs registered — almost 5,500 of these came in December. We may associate such vehicles with the likes of Renault and Nissan, with the Zoe and Leaf being two of the most sought-after electric vehicles. However, manufacturers which are stereotypically higher in class also have a great range of EVs available. With Bentley, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, are contemplating their first all-electric car — the company’s CEO has said one will arrive before 2025 — we take a look at some of the top high-end electric vehicles.







Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar logo is iconic. Synonymous with great design, Jaguar is a brand that commands respect. Known for its power, the Jaguar may not be the first to roll off the tongue when you think about electric vehicles. However, the I-Pace offers a superb 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds and offers up to 292 miles WLTP cycle. With amazing weight distribution, its electric motors deliver 696Nm of instant torque and sports car agility.

The multi-award-winning model was named 2019 World Green Car and 2019 World Car Design of the Year at this year’s World Car Awards. You can build the car to your own spec, or if you want a more budget-friendly model, a used Jaguar may be the better option.

Tesla Model S

Perhaps Tesla is the best-known luxury car manufacturer when it comes to electric vehicles and the Tesla Model S is right up there with the best. According to Tesla’s official site, the company is ‘accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy. The Model S offers a hugely impressive 370-miles range and its Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive makes it a perfect drive in all weather conditions. Filled with an abundance of cutting-edge technology and an extremely spacious seating plan, this vehicle is the epitome of luxury.

Aston Martin Rapide E

If you have £250,000 to spend on a car, the battery-powered Rapide could be just the tonic. Replacing the 552bhp 6.0-litre, V12 found in the engine bay of the Rapide S is a battery packing 800 volts and a 65khw capacity which will allow the equivalent of 602bhp. With a range of up to 310 miles, this car won’t see you stuck as is so often the presumption (albeit it an archaic presumption). It will feature two electric motors which will drive a rear wheel each via an Xtract-developed transmission.

Porsche Taycan

After unveiling the Mission E Concept to the world in 2015, Porsche are ready to show the world its production version. The Taycan is set to be a highly premium electric car that’s set to rival Tesla’s Model S. It’s set to be unveiled at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show and is to lead the way for Porsche’s attack on the electric vehicle sector, with the likes of the Macan to be transformed into a fully electric offering.

The Taycan’s capabilities will see it able to reach 62mph in under 3.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 155mph. The move won’t allow Porsche to lose its roots however, according to Oliver Blume, chairman of the Porsche executive board. He said: “We are resolutely taking on the challenge of electric mobility. Even with solely battery-powered sports cars, Porsche is remaining true to its philosophy and offering our customers the sportiest and technologically most sophisticated model in this market segment.”

Range Rover P400e

While this model isn’t a fully electric model, it’s a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle that offers the benefits of electrification to the legendary capabilities of the Range Rover. It was first unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year. It can be driven in parallel hybrid mode, which combines both petrol and electric and is the default driving mode, or EV mode, which is perfect for zero emission journeys.

It symbolizes the shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric, with Jaguar Land Rover to offer an electrified option by next year.

It’s clear that all car manufacturers, no matter what their status, have electric vehicles firmly in their sights. As the concept becomes more popular, prices will likely decrease and technology will continue to improve.