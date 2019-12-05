Precautionary Steps to Prepare for Adverse Weather

words Alexa Wang

Everyone likes to be in control of their lives. We try to predict and plan the future and take measures accordingly. Out of all the things that might ruin our plans, the sudden weather change is on top of the list. Bad weather can ruin almost everything, whether it is an event, an object, or your mood. So, taking some precautionary measures, in advance against adverse weather conditions to avoid any type of complications, is never a bad idea.

Weather Emergencies

You wake up in the morning with lots of hope for a new day. You make up a list of things in your mind that you want to get done today. But, due to weather emergencies, all your plans for the day are ruined. These weather emergencies may include heavy rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, flooding, lightning, hurricanes, tornadoes, and God-knows-what more. Not only your plans, but your house might be at stake too. So, It is better that you stay prepared to face any such weather emergencies.

Here are some precautionary steps that you can take to save yourself from the inevitable sudden bad weather conditions.

1. Keep an eye on Weather Forecast

No matter where you live, a kind of weather emergency threat is always present everywhere. Therefore, the most important precautionary step is to always keep an eye on the weather forecast. You can check it on television or radio or your phone via any weather application. As observed by guys at Weather Station Experts, most weather disasters occur due to the lack of knowledge about serious weather conditions. By staying alert about the weather conditions, many dangerous situations can be avoided.

2. Overall Random Precautions

Most of the time, the precautions depend upon the type of weather emergency, but there are some general precautions as well that you can take to avoid any weather circumstances. These include keeping a precautionary kit along with you. Your kit must consist of all the basic things such as a water bottle, dried food, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid box, a walkie-talkie, a notepad, and other items that you find necessary.

3. Disaster Plan

Making a disaster plan in advance will be a sensible thing to do. In the case of an emergency, people usually forget the most basic things in a panic. They might lose their senses and become helpless. Having a disaster plan already in your head will help you and your family understand the situation quickly to know what’s best to do and how.

4. Look for Shelter

Thunderstorms are deadly already and along with the rain, they become the scariest. Find a roof as quickly as possible if you’re caught in a thunderstorm. Stay as far as possible from electric poles, long trees, and water. Lightning strikes high objects the most. Try going to the lower grounds to take shelter.

5. Evacuation on time

Hurricanes are pretty predictable. The authorities notify people about it a day or two before the actual day. One can save himself by evacuating the place in time or if you fail to evacuate, try going to the basement of the house. You can also hide under a table or something. If you don’t have anything, just lie down on the ground.

6. Opt for Opposite Direction

Most of the destruction caused by floods is because people take it for granted. Do not try to outrun floods, take precautionary measures instead. Avoid the streets and areas that are flooding. The water is much deeper than it looks and achieves a great force of pressure during flooding. If you’re in a car or something, just turn around and go in the opposite direction and leave the area as soon as possible. Do not wait to view the spectacle.

7. Avoid Open places and Glass windows

There is not much you can do against the force of nature, but to be alert and ready. Tornadoes acquire the most attention due to the great amount of destruction they cause. To avoid this, stay away from the halls or rooms having glass windows and doors like auditoriums, etc. Hide in some strong and solidly built buildings. Try going to the interior rooms in buildings and closets on the lowest floor. Avoid storage rooms or sheds.

8. Hydration in Extreme Weather

Extreme weather conditions also include heat stroke. In a situation of high temperature, avoid going outside. If you must go, always keep a water bottle along with you. Water helps a lot to maintain your body temperature. Stay well hydrated in such situations. Children and elderly people are more at risk of having a heat stroke. Take care of all the people near you.

Conclusion

By taking such simple precautionary steps, many hazardous weather conditions can be avoided. Staying alert about the weather in your area helps a lot to be prepared for any unwanted upcoming situation. Prepare your mind of what-to-do in adverse weather. Stay safe and protect your family as well.

