From Engagements to Weddings: Memorable Ways to Celebrate Relationship Milestones

words Alexa Wang

There are certain points during a long-term relationship at which it’s worth pausing to take stock of the fact that you’re still together – and to look forward to what’s ahead. If you get to one of these special milestones, whether it’s a wedding, an anniversary, an engagement, a new home, or a new job, then a celebration might be in order.

To make it really memorable, you might seek to hold this celebration in a special environment. Let’s look at a few ideas for a perfect one-off romantic break.

A Private Celebration Under the Northern Lights

If you’re looking to spend time together as a couple, then moving somewhere that’s thousands of miles away from civilisation might be appropriate. In a location like Iceland, Norway, or Alaska, you’ll not only get a clear view of the stars – you’ll also get to marvel at the Northern Lights.

You might stay in a cabin, or even a hotel made from ice. A private meal in this environment might be difficult to forget.

Recreate Your First Holiday—With an Upgrade

It might be that the first holiday you went on was truly memorable. It might be that you can repeat the experience – but, if you have deeper pockets this time, you might be able to make it even more extravagant. Guided tours, luxury meals, and surprise touches might all conspire to make your return a memorable one, whatever the destination might be.

Sail Away on a Private Yacht

Gain access to unique experiences with charting a private yacht with your loved ones. You’ll have the freedom to decide your own itinerary, and to decide which ports you visit, and for how long. But you’ll also be able to visit parts of the world that other tourists can’t reach. Secluded coves, deserted islands and fine dining out in the middle of the open sea – a private yacht can provide all of this, and more.

Stay in a Castle or Historic Estate

Since this is a very special occasion, it might demand that you stay in a very special building. The United Kingdom is filled with gorgeous historic estates and castles – and the same can be said of much of mainland Europe. During your stay, you might enjoy the kinds of experience that are appropriate to your surroundings. Soak in the ambience with a dinner in an ancient dining hall, or by touring an estate on horseback.

Create a Love Lock Tradition in a New City

The ‘love lock’ practice involves visiting a local bridge and tying a padlock to it, celebrating your commitment to one another. You can find plenty of them in major romance spots like Paris, Rome, and Prague. You might explore the local landmarks before returning to the bridge to leave the city with a memento of your visit.