How to safely build a bunk bed for kids: a practical guide for parents

words Al Woods

Getting bunk beds for kids can be an excellent way to bring a sense of adventure to their bedroom. While some options can be expensive, nothing quite beats the feeling of constructing your own. It can save you a ton of money and gives you the freedom to customize things like never before, ensuring that your child gets the bunk bed of their dreams.

So if you’d like to know how to safely build a bunk bed for your kids, read this quick, practical guide.

Choosing the right materials for a sturdy bunk bed

When you decide to build bunk beds for your children, it’s crucial that you choose the right materials. Picking solid, safe, and child-friendly materials can prevent accidents and injury, keeping your child safe from harm.

As the main component of the bunk bed, you need to consider the wood you use to make the frame. One of the easiest options to use and get hold of is construction lumber. Typically available in several sizes, we recommend you plan for the lengths you need before making any purchases. Alternatively, if you want a more distinct look you can use oak, maple, or cherry. These are solid hardwoods that offer durability, and are very resistant to wear.

As for attaching the pieces, the screws you use will likely change depending on which part of the frame you’re working on. For example, 2-inch pocket hole screws are perfect for joining legs, rails, and headboards together. On the other hand, wood screws and finishing screws are ideal for attaching thinner materials and putting the final touches on the DIY bunk bed.

From a safety standpoint, we highly recommend checking with your local hardware specialist about the best tools for your specific bunk bed. It may be that the finer details of your project adjust the optimal materials.

Ensuring safety features in your DIY bunk bed

Safety is a top priority when constructing bunk beds. A bed is supposed to be safe and secure, so you must add various safety features to keep your child protected. Here’s a quick checklist of everything you need to include.

Guardrails

Designed to stop your child from falling out of bed, these are a crucial safety feature. Falling from height can cause some major injuries, so you must put sufficient guardrails around the edge of the top bunk.

Ladder stability

Just like the guardrails provide security at height, ensuring the ladder is stable will help prevent your child from falling off.

Weight limits

The frame you build will need to be strong enough to support your child, along with the mattress, bedding, and any toys your child may want to bring to their top bunk. If the weight exceeds the limit, it may collapse, causing significant injury.

To ensure you meet all the safety requirements, we recommend you read through the bunk beds safety legislation.