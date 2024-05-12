Storing Your Valuables Away: 6 Practical Safety Tips

words Al Woods

In today’s world, safety and security are top priorities for individuals and families alike. With the increase in burglaries and thefts, you must take precautions to protect your valuable possessions. Whether you have priceless heirlooms passed down from generations or expensive tech gadgets, ensuring their safety should be a priority. For this reason, we have compiled 6 practical tips that will keep your valuables out of harm’s way. Let’s dive in!

Invest in a High-Quality Safe

Many people make the mistake of keeping their valuables in a regular drawer or cupboard, underestimating the risk of theft. If you need a safe for your gun, you can find them online at EverLastingSafes.com or at your local home improvement store. Know what you need to protect and invest in a safe that fits your needs. A high-quality safe will have a sturdy construction, be fireproof, and have secure locking mechanisms. Make sure to bolt it down to the floor or wall for added security.

Depending on the size and type of safe, it can also protect your valuables from natural disasters like floods or hurricanes. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, so investing in a high-quality safe will give you peace of mind.

Use a Bank Safety Deposit Box

For valuables you don’t need to access regularly, such as rare coins, precious family heirlooms, or important documents, consider using a bank safety deposit box. These secure containers, kept within the bank’s vault, offer an additional layer of security against theft, fire, and natural disasters.

Unlike home safes, safety deposit boxes benefit from the bank’s sophisticated security systems, including round-the-clock surveillance, alarm systems, and robust physical protections. Using a safety box also means you don’t have to worry about where to store the key as the bank will keep it safe for you.

Install a Home Security System

There’s no question that a break-in can be a traumatic and frightening experience, and unfortunately, it can happen to anyone at any time. This is where a comprehensive security system comes in, complete with cameras and alarms to act as both a deterrent and a source of evidence should the worst happen.

For added security, place cameras in strategic areas, such as near entry points and in rooms with valuables. Modern security systems also come with features like remote access and motion sensors, giving you full control even when away from home.

Keep an Inventory

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that crime will never happen to us. However, it’s always better to be prepared. Take the time to create a detailed inventory of all your valuables, including serial numbers and photographs. This will prove useful if you ever need to make an insurance claim or report stolen items.

You can use a traditional pen-and-paper method or opt for digital tools like spreadsheets or home inventory apps. Whichever method you choose, make sure to update the inventory regularly and keep it in a secure location.

Be Discreet

In our digital age, oversharing on social media can inadvertently invite trouble. It’s wise to exercise discretion when posting about vacations, new purchases, or any details that might suggest your home is empty or that you possess valuable items.

The thrill of sharing can quickly turn into a vulnerability. Thieves today use social media to target their next hit, scrutinizing posts for clues on when houses will be unoccupied. Avoid discussing your valuables in public spaces where eavesdroppers might be listening. Maintaining a low profile about your possessions and whereabouts significantly reduces the risk of making yourself an attractive target to potential burglars looking for their next opportunity.

Consider Insurance

Having insurance for your valuables is an added layer of protection and can help ease any financial burden in case of loss or damage. If you have a homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy, make sure to review it carefully and understand what items are covered and up to what amount.

If you have high-value items that exceed the coverage limits, consider purchasing additional coverage specifically for those items. It’s also crucial to keep your insurance up-to-date and ensure that your policy accurately reflects the current value of your possessions. For those who own expensive jewelry or artwork, consider getting an appraisal and insuring them separately.

The safety of your valuables extends beyond mere possession; it requires proactive measures and constant vigilance. From investing in a high-quality safe and using a bank’s safety deposit box to installing a robust home security system, maintaining an inventory, being discreet, and ensuring adequate insurance coverage, these practical tips offer a multi-faceted approach to protecting your belongings. The goal is to deter potential thieves and minimize risk, ensuring that your valuable possessions remain secure under your watch.