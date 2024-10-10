piglet releases ‘for frank forever’ – an expression of anger & hope

This is a powerful release from piglet that obviously means a lot to him. The track ‘for frank forever’ really stood out to me for its rawness and as an expression of sheer pain and anger. But ultimately what makes the track have such an impact is that, for all the anger and seething resentment, piglet somehow manages to remain hopeful for the world with all its flaws and horror. That is what makes this song so special.

“I’m running scared now I’m learning why

I’m told its symptoms of a problem inside

but more than one thing can be true at a time and the plans of the state weigh on everyone’s minds

So a chemical imbalance – really ?

Not the pain that death leaves with the living ?

I don’t believe it in the slightest

every trans suicide is a murder when you think about it.”

South London-based Irish songwriter and producer piglet (Charlie Loane) (he/him) shares the title-track from his upcoming EP , for frank forever, slated for November 8 via Blue Flowers. “for frank forever” follows previous single “white knuckles”.

piglet explains that “for frank forever” is about “the gradual process of coming to understand that poor living standards, your community being demonised , systemic racism and transphobia, exhausting badly paid jobs (etcetcetc) are not just facts of life, or what you deserve, they are the logical outcomes of white supremacist capitalism.

“its also about how all this can change” he continues, “how it has to change, how it will change, and how it won’t happen on its own. there won’t be one moment, one act of god, or an isolated instance of peaceful collective revelation. like everything else, it is a process, a process you should be a part of in any way you can.”







piglet’s art is rooted in his activism. Across the EP he offers hope and solidarity, interpreting his experiences through an anti-capitalist lens.The body of work comes after a summer of acclaimed collaborations with Tiberius b and Jemima Coulter, two celebrated artists in the trans-community. His 2022 EP seven songs garnered critical acclaim for its poignant exploration of the trans experience with songs like “it isnt fair” which highlighted the injustices faced by trans people in the British healthcare system. Its hard-hitting music video was directed by trans filmmaker Harv Frost, and as part of the EPs release piglet hosted a series of nights with performers from the community and its allies raising money for the We Exist charity.

for frank forever is dedicated to piglet’s friend Frank (aka Trib) who completed suicide last summer. piglet says he finished writing these songs just before he passed away, and most of the lyrics on the EP developed from experiences they shared through organizing together as part of a mutual aid group. “mutual aid organising taught me so much about myself and the people around me,” piglet shares, “it laid bare the many ways that capitalism fails all of us, and brought me closer to the love which sustains us through this failure and builds in us the strength and motivation to fight for something better.”

piglet’s music has won him co-signs from Goat Girl (who he supported this summer), Porridge Radio (with whom he put out a split single) and members of caroline who played in his band for a session for NTS.

EP artwork and tracklist below:

for frank forever white knuckles scoop dancing with ayesha the square

