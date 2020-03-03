With the cost of living soaring, many households across the UK are feeling more pressure than ever. From food shopping to energy bills, it can feel like prices are climbing faster than wages. The good news is that cutting back doesn’t have to mean cutting out all luxuries; a few small changes can make a massive difference over time, and this guide will tell you just how.

Household Bills

Household bills are the easiest place to start. Energy, water, broadband and phone contracts can quietly drain the bank if they’re left unchecked. Taking the time to review what you’re paying, and whether you’re still on the best deal, can lead to significant savings over the year.

Simple steps such as switching energy suppliers, paying by Direct Debit, or turning off lights, instead of leaving them on can quickly help bring some costs down. Make sure to always check household appliances are off if not in use, too. Small habits such as swapping to LED bulbs, closing curtains in the evening, or washing clothes at lower temperatures can all reduce energy use without affecting comfort.

Be sure to check if you’re eligible for installing a water meter as water bills can add up quickly if you’re not careful. A meter allows you to only pay for what you use, also providing you with the ability to turn on/off when needed. Shorter showers or fitting more efficient shower heads can also help reduce costs, with very little effort on your part. It’s also worth noting that broadband and mobile contracts can offer better deals to new or switching customers.

Your Budget

Saving money becomes much easier once you understand exactly where it’s going. That’s why creating a simple budget can help you see how your income is split between essentials, day-to-day spending and savings. Some people follow budgeting rules like the 50/30/20 approach, but the exact method matters less than finding one that works for you.

Free tools such as budgeting apps, spreadsheets or online planners can be helpful, so be sure to utilise when possible. They make it easier to spot habits or subscriptions that don’t offer much value, and they highlight small changes that could lead to steady savings over time.

Choices That Cost Less

Beyond bills, everyday lifestyle choices can have a surprisingly big impact. I would always advise taking a couple hours every month to cancel subscriptions you rarely use, plan meals ahead of time, and identify areas on where to cut back on, like takeaways. Simple actions like that, can free up extra cash each month. Cashback apps and supermarket loyalty schemes can also stretch your money further.

It’s often the little things that count, so be sure to pay attention to them most. Being mindful about energy use, reducing food waste, choosing affordable alternatives to more expensive brands, may seem minor, but together they can make a noticeable difference. Looking ahead, investing in basic energy-efficiency improvements such as insulation or draught-proofing can also lower bills while making your home more comfortable.

Used Cars and Goods

For many families, having a car is essential. However, buying brand new car isn’t always the most cost-effective option. Choosing a used car can save thousands upfront and often reduces ongoing costs too. New cars lose value quickly, while a well-maintained second-hand vehicle can offer excellent reliability at a much lower price.

Monthly payments are usually lower when financing a used car, and insurance costs are often cheaper as well. With careful research, it’s possible to find a used car that meets your needs without putting unnecessary strain on your budget or taking out a hefty loan.

In Summary

Cutting back doesn’t mean giving up your quality of life. Small, realistic changes, made consistently over time, can add up to meaningful savings. These adjustments can help you feel more in control of your finances, build resilience, and create a more secure future without feeling deprived.