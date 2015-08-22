Can CBD oil help with pain? How does it work?

words Al Woods

There have been plenty of claims that CBD oils and tinctures/topicals can help relieve pain, but are they true? If so, how does this compound work? CBD is one of 113 Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. Each of these has a specific effect on the body, and Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of the most effective. Many people use CBD oil for pain, and even use it on their pets and children as well.

CBD can help with localized pain and chronic pain conditions. Here, we’ll cover what it can help with and how it does so by looking at some of the science surrounding this compound.

Pain in Humans and Animals

Not surprisingly, CBD has surpassed use in only humans and has expanded to pets as well. It seems that CBD oils are effective at treating pain in dogs, cats, and even horses, but no official studies have been conducted to prove or disprove this. However, on the human side of things, there has been research; albeit minimal. The fact is, after decades of criminalization and smear campaigns, Cannabis and CBD are only just starting to recover and become known as positives.

What Causes Pain?

To better understand how CBD helps with pain, we need to take a closer look at what causes pain. Pain comes in many forms: from chronic to acute to dull to intense and even debilitating. Think of the worst pain you’ve ever been in; it was probably difficult to do anything, right?

Now picture that pain, but on a daily basis, and you’ll be in the shoes of someone with a chronic pain disorder. Imagine experiencing incredible pain while trying to carry out your daily routine. Do you think you could manage it?

Pain is simply a nervous system response to stimuli. It notifies our nervous system that something is wrong; the fire is burning our finger, the cut is deep, or there’s something wrong internally. Think of it as a warning system for the body.

Certain conditions, such as arthritis, cause inflammation. Inflammation is simply the swelling of bodily tissues, but this can cause extreme pain and discomfort, causing everyday activities to become arduous and uncomfortable.

Pain Management

Generally, pain management is achieved through OTC drugs or prescription drugs. More effective prescription painkillers often pose a significant risk if abused, up to and including addiction. Not to mention, several painkillers have side-effects that can be lethal if warnings are ignored. Even simple painkillers like acetaminophen send people to the ER every year!

Chronic pain is actually a very common symptom of a variety of conditions, and Americans are among the world’s leaders in pain. With the opioid crisis at an all-time high and numbers seemingly growing, many people are looking for safe and natural alternatives to OTC and prescription painkillers.

How Does CBD Help?

CBD is a compound that binds to cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The system is responsible for many bodily functions, including:

Temperature management

Pain

Appetite

Memory

Overall, the endocannabinoid system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis, or the body’s “goldilocks zone”. This is the zone where the body’s internal systems are maintained and is crucial to life functions.

Compounds like CBD and THC bind to endocannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, producing a variety of effects. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t produce a high of any kind, which makes it preferable to those who need pain management minus the feelings of euphoria and physical impairment.

Inflammation

These cannabinoids that Cannabis contains seem to inhibit the body’s inflammation signals, thus reducing the inflammation and its associated pain within the body. Inflammation is actually an immune system response, but even the body isn’t perfect, and inflammation can quickly become uncomfortable or even debilitating.

Is CBD Safe To Use?

As with any new product, there is the question of safety when it comes to using CBD. With the endless smear campaigns and legal status of Cannabis for the past century, it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of misinformation still in circulation. With that being said, let’s look at the facts.

Preliminary research has shown that CBD doesn’t have any major negative side-effects. Of the side-effects that have been found, only a few are truly impactful on the body. These include changes in mood or appetite, diarrhea, and nausea.

Besides a few simple side-effects, CBD hasn’t been shown to negatively affect the body. In fact, it would seem that its benefits far outweigh the minor side-effects, and millions of people already trust CBD oil from companies like Medix and other products as valuable additions to their health regimens.

As we learn more about CBD and its uses, we find that it’s one of few natural compounds that offer almost no negative side-effects. CBD is popular with people who want the same medicinal properties that THC can offer, but minus the classic “high” that comes with it. Keep in mind that THC and marijuana are still illegal at the federal level, whereas CBD is legal in all 50 states and according to the federal government.

A Natural Alternative

Before you start taking CBD for pain, you should definitely consult your doctor. While certain painkillers have negative effects, suddenly stopping your dosage might have negative side-effects. Ask your doctor how you can slowly introduce CBD into your health regimen, and be sure to let them know if you want to stop taking your pain medications.

The Bottom Line

Taking the best CBD oil for pain is a great way to make your pain management less risky and simpler. With few side-effects, tons of benefits to speak of, and preliminary research to back up its effectiveness, CBD oil shows great promise as a medicinal compound.

There’s even been a seizure medication sourced from CBD that the FDA approved for use! The future of CBD and oil looks promising. The market continues to grow, and new products are being introduced every year. Try CBD oil today if you’re suffering from chronic pain, and you’ll notice a difference within just a few days!