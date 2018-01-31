Why a record player is a great addition to any home

words Alexa Wang

Regardless of how rapidly technologies evolve, certain things will always possess an immortal aura. Nothing perhaps fits this description better than the iconic and beloved turntable. It has been a staple of the music industry for decades. As one of the most groundbreaking inventions of the last century, record players are coming back in full force; in fact, we’ve never seen so many vinyl albums being offered and sold than in the last few years! That is literally unseen since the late 1980s.

Now, whether you’re a lifelong music connoisseur or if you’re just interested in catching up on this revived trend, we’ve put together a useful guide outlining some reasons why a record player is bound to be a fantastic addition to your home. Get ready to bask in the glory of your latest purchase!

Brings You Nostalgia

For starters, owning a classic turntable is bound to ignite a spark of nostalgia. If you’re reminiscing about those days prior to the invention of Bluetooth and wireless music players, then a record player will for sure get you reacquainted with those rich vintage tunes. The record-dusting, the soft scratching sound of the needle, the spinning, all of it will transport you back to your youthful years. Alternatively, if you’re a millennial, revisiting classics is all the rage right now! Ultimately, it’s an excellent way to distinguish yourself in our modern age of ‘all-digital’ and state-of-the-art tech.

Creates Great Audio Quality

Particularly if you’re a fan of old school rock, jazz, blues, or any other popular genre, a turntable will offer you unmatched sound quality. Few things can measure up to the charm and rustic warmth of the music emitted from these machines – just ask any audiophile! While it is true that modern digital albums produce sharper and crisper sound, there is a unique and timeless emotional experience associated with grainy analog and vinyl reproductions. You will notice a sense of depth that will enable you to connect with your music on an entirely different level than if you were listening on a CD player, or from Bluetooth speakers.

Helps You to Lay Off Screens

Not only will you rediscover what true music sounds and feels like, but a record player will also enable you to take a much-needed break from screens. TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets are all very useful and convenient, but prolonged daily exposure can often result in eye fatigue, headaches, or even insomnia. Now, if you’re looking to get a turntable, we suggest you consult more than one website to get yourself acquainted with what the market currently offers. Depending on your budget and preferences, comparing different options guarantees a successful purchase. That way, you can wave your screen goodbye and experience some old-fashioned entertainment instead!

Adds Character to Your Interior

Let’s face it, record players are sexy as can be. Aside from providing you with rich musical experience, these vintage gems have a unique character to them that will appeal to the taste of any art and design enthusiast. As such, equipping your family home, man cave, or living room with one of these devices is bound to give your interior a distinctive and eclectic look. It’s also a great way to entertain your guests and spark interesting conversations. What’s more, adorning your wall shelves with neatly organized record albums is guaranteed to elevate your living space.

Enables You to Start a Records Collection

For those who’ve always loved vinyl album art, having a turntable gives you the perfect opportunity to start your own music records collection. In truth, holding physical records will give you a much better sense of ownership than scrolling through and playing your favorite tracks on iTunes or Spotify. Also, while vinyl records aren’t as easy a purchase compared to traditional CDs or virtual music subscriptions, know that they do tend to increase in value with time. Collecting is a great hobby, too. By allowing you to piece together a physical music collection over the years, a record player scratches an itch that digital music players simply cannot satisfy.

All things considered; you can never go wrong with purchasing a classic turntable. While modern tech has indeed made listening to your favorite tracks easier, cheaper, and more accessible than ever, nothing beats the authenticity and charm of a good old record player. It makes for an infinitely more immersive experience, which goes well beyond selecting a tune and pressing the play button on your computer or phone. Lastly, if you’re looking for ways to complement your home’s interior, then this is definitely a worthy investment that is bound to impress your friends!

