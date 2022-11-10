Make Your Winter Memorable! 6 Winter Sports To Enjoy The Snow

words Alexa Wang

Why let the snow stop you from having fun? Winter sports are becoming increasingly popular and have come a long way. Winter days can feel bone-chilling without any activity to do. You should try going outdoors and enjoy the many winter activities. Here are our 5 ways you can embrace and enjoy the winter season.

Snowmobile

A snowmobile, also known as a skimobile, is an electric vehicle specifically used on snow. It is intended to run on snow and ice. However, snowmobiles can also be used on open terrains and roads in any other season. Snowmobile is a famous sport and is loved by many as a hobby. A snowmobile ride can be exciting and enables you to see the beautiful snow-laden landscapes and navigate through narrow passages. However, if you are using your snowmobile in winter after a break, we advise you to get it inspected for routine maintenance, cleaning and repairs.

Dog Sledding

It is a popular sport in many places in the United States and offers an adventurous way to enjoy the spectacular scenery. In the earlier days, people around the world used it as a means of transportation during the harshest winters. Dog sledding is legal and involves a team of dogs pulling the sled. The famous dog breeds used for sledding are the Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky and Alaskan Husky. Dogs have been used to sled from time immemorial to travel on thick snow when no other transportation mode could work. It has now been discovered as a tourist attraction and competitive sport in many places.

Ice Skating

Winter is the best time to ice skate with friends and family. Modern skates are available in a wide range of styles. All you need to enjoy this sport is a pair of skates and maybe a helmet. And you are all set to go. Ice skating also has several health benefits, and you can easily shred some calories while working on your balance and coordination. Additionally, at your convenience, you can enjoy ice skating indoors or outdoors.

Kitewing

Kitwings, formerly known as Skimbats, are safe, portable and maneuverable kites initially created for use on ice and snow. However, kite wings soon gained traction because of their versatility and are now often used in other seasons. Kitewings are used with a wide variety of equipment on frozen lakes, open terrain and parking lots. This activity is relatively easy, and it doesn’t take long to learn how to handle wings on snow.

Snowboarding

Snowboarding, also known as windsurfing in earlier times, has been around for a long time. This winter sport requires the use of a specific boot attached to a leash. The rider stands on the board connected to their feet and descends the snowy slopes. Freestyle, Urban, Freeriding & half-pipe are some common types of snowboarding. While going snowboarding, bring snowboarding clothes, boots, goggles, water and a pair of dry clothes to change into after snowboarding.

Fat Biking

Riding a fat bike in the snow can be an exhilarating experience. Compact and moist snow makes the best trails for fat biking. Cycling in the snow has several advantages in addition to being safe. You can easily navigate difficult and narrow places, such as dense forests. From snow to mountain bikes to snowmobile trails, there are plenty of places to ride fat bikes. Learning to layer is crucial to learn before you go fat biking. It’s best if you wear a lightweight and breathable wind- and rain-resistant outer layer. Keep good gloves and high-quality socks with you.

Final Words

Winter sports encourage you to go outside and enjoy the amazing snow. We recommend you apply sunscreen before going out for any winter sports. Follow safety guidelines, know your capabilities and always test your equipment before getting out for any adventure. Enjoy your winter!