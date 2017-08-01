2020 wedding trends that couples need to know

words Alexa Wang

The modern wedding is much different than the events of even a few years ago because tradition has been thrown out the window by brides that want to make a statement instead of following customs and archaic rules. Here are four of the new wedding trends sweeping across 2020.

The Dress Remains Visible

One thing that will never change is the special feeling a bride wants to experience while walking down the aisle in a special outfit chosen for that moment when she or he is center stage. The 2020 bride will wear capes, skirts, knits, and jumpsuits in neutral colors instead of the voluminous white gowns.

The Veil Strikes a Pose

The veil has long been a part of the fashion statement at many weddings, and this year it will shine as it takes center stage. In 2020, the once shoulder-length demure veil has grown to extraordinary lengths that will require attendants to keep it straight, and the sheer lace fabric will contain designs of shimmering jewels or a personal message woven into the intricate threads. The once simple accessory will be paired with unusual wedding outfits for a striking pose that proclaims love.

The Venue Takes Stage

Some traditions never change, like the wedding celebrant, having flowers, or wearing a special outfit on the wedding day. One thing that will change in 2020 is the barn wedding venue, the lack of location character, and the afterparty formality. Modern brides now see the day as their personal love story and are determined to write their chapter instead of following rules written by someone else. As individuality takes over, celebration venues will change into very personal affairs such as gala ballroom celebrations, foreign locations with exotic ceremony settings, and backyard parties filled with fairy lights as the sun sets on the newlywed couple’s old life.

The Bridesmaid Stands Alone

For decades brides have seen the bridesmaid as an extension of the wedding theme. But that has suddenly changed in 2020 as the once pastel uniform has evolved into a fusion of colors, differences, and prints. Although the bride may want the group to choose a particular label or designer, the ‘wear it once, and throw it away’ mentality is gone. Contrasting colors and playful prints are now as individual as the bridesmaid wearing each of the unique dresses.

Weddings are statements of celebration, but they are also becoming non-traditional performances. Individuality is what makes the modern bride’s day memorable and unique.