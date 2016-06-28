Working with genetics: How to use a DNA testing kit

words Al Woods

use a DNA testing kit

There are plenty of reasons why anyone would want to make use of a DNA testing kit, even if it might not necessarily be at the top of everyone’s priority list. Perhaps you might be interested in genealogy, and wish to map out your ancestral line – something that is more than possible with the help of a DNA testing company. The Asian ancestry DNA test, in particular, can yield some surprising results!

There are also more practical uses for DNA testing aside from the ancestry DNA review. Some individuals might want to figure out whether or not they carry specific strains that might compromise their health later on. It would also be a good idea for parents to figure out if they are carriers of specific genes that might impact the life of their child later on. No matter the reason, DNA testing is surprisingly easy. Here is a quick tutorial on how to utilize a DNA testing kit!

Ensure your kit has all of the essentials

Before getting started, it is never a bad idea to scan the contents of your DNA testing kit to make sure that everything is in order. Always read through the instructions carefully, as it will list the contents of the kit for your perusal. Typically, the kit also includes an envelope you will use to return the samples, as well as tubes, swabs, and plastic sealable bags. The instructions will be specific regarding the contents of your kit, so if there is anything amiss, it would be best to ask for a new testing kit.

Registering the kit

Once you are certain that you have everything necessary to get the job done, the next step would be to register the kit online, depending on where you purchased the product. Provided the company you have chosen is reliable, registering the kit will be a simple process. Keep in mind that there is some risk when it comes to sending out DNA samples. After all, your DNA is technically your source code, which means you could become a victim of identity theft if you do not register your samples!

Taking the samples

Taking DNA samples is, fortunately, the simplest part of the entire process. All it typically involves is utilizing the swab on your cheek a few times and placing it in the resealable bag. Some companies might require you to do more, which involves spitting in a tube.

Send the DNA samples

Once you have placed your DNA samples in the envelope and registered your testing kit, the last step is to mail it to your chosen service. While you might be given an envelope to mail back, it does not normally mean that shipping is free.

With everything said and done, all you have to do is wait for your results to arrive! DNA tests are not only commonplace but extremely easy to do at home. You do not have to go anywhere to get the job done; all you have to do is purchase the kit and follow the instructions above!

