The Best Dresses To Wear At These 3 Types Of Weddings

words Alexa Wang

Gone are the days when all weddings were the same. These days there are as many types of themed weddings as there are people getting married. This can create a dilemma about what kind of dress to wear. You don’t want to be underdressed, but there is also the risk of overdressing depending on the type of wedding you are attending.

Some weddings will be simple and easy going affairs. Others will be more elegant and require something sophisticated. Picking the right dress is important. In this article we will go over several types of weddings and the appropriate type of dress for each.

1 – Formal weddings

A classic, elegant and formal wedding may actually be the easiest wedding to dress for. It is usually very clear what is expected so the options are apparent. It takes a keen eye for all things sophisticated yet still be understated. One of the biggest faux pas is to outdress the bride so a simple, yet formal dress is best.

For example, the classic black maxi dress is a safe choice. It exudes an air of sophistication and elegance that never goes out of style. Its flowing silhouette and floor-length design create a sense of grace and refinement. The simplicity of black allows for endless possibilities in accessorizing and styling, making it a versatile choice for both formal and semi-formal weddings.

Another greater choice is the timeless A-line dress. A-line dresses feature a fitted bodice that gradually flares out, resembling the letter “A.” This classic silhouette is universally flattering and versatile. They can be found in various lengths, from knee-length to floor-length, making them suitable for different wedding settings.

2 – Semi formal weddings

A semi formal, wedding is a bit tricky to dress for since it requires a dress or style that falls between casual and formal attire. You have to strike a balance and come up with a dress that won’t have you look overdressed but also not underdressed at the same time. This way you can show respect for the occasion without going overboard.

A midi dress is one such outfit that can strike that delicate balance. It’s a versatile option that falls between the knee and calf. They offer a refined and modern look for a semi-formal wedding. You should choose styles with interesting details like pleats, ruffles, or a statement neckline to add visual interest.

3 – Beach or outdoor wedding

The ke factor in your decision on what dress to wear is that it should be lightweight since it will likely be hot out. This means that a sundress is the ideal choice for a beach or outdoor wedding.

There are a few secondary factors that should go into the decision on which dress to wear, however. For instance, the length should not be too short. It should be knee length or slightly above the knee.

You should also choose breathable and lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon. These materials will help you stay cool and comfortable amidst the beach breeze.