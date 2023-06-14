Moving to Sunbelt States: What You Need to Know

words Alexa Wang

Let’s be real, winter isn’t for everyone. Unless you’re an avid skier in the rocky mountains or something along those lines, you probably feel the effects of the winter blues every year. Escaping the cold temperatures is the reason many people have been relocated to the sunbelt states. If you’re unfamiliar with what that means, it’s essentially the lower 18 states that experience warmer, sunnier days year round. If you’re about to sell your house, pack up, and leave for a sunbelt state, here are some things you need to know first.

Each State Has a Different Climate

When you hear sunbelt, you likely think “sunny and warm” but that doesn’t always come with the same definition. For example, both Florida and California are considered sunbelt states, but the climate in each state is vastly different. For example, Florida has a more humid and wet climate while southern California tends to be more of a dry heat. Everyone has a preference on the type of climate they are into, and deciding this is important before you move to a sunbelt state!

Demographics Will Vary

Across the 18 states, you will find a very wide variance in the demographics. From cities, to beach towns, to rural farmland, and beyond, it’s safe to say that no two places across the sunbelt states are alike. This is a good thing to note as it shouldn’t be hard to find an area that feels like home away from home. If you’re younger and are building a career somewhere within the tech industry, you might enjoy Austin, TX or Tampa, FL. If you’re a bit older and wanting to retire to a nice warm climate, the Florida gulf side or the Phoenix metro might be your place.

Regions have Different Price Points

If you’re planning on buying a home when you move, note that certain regions in the sunbelt are going to be much more expensive than other regions. Depending on your budget and what is important to you, you’ll want to do some research on the different cities and regions. Luckily, there are so many different places within the sunbelt that you should have no issue finding an area that is within your budget and that makes you feel comfortable.

Weather Patterns are Different

Similar to climate, weather is a huge differentiating factor within the sunbelt states. Just because winter isn’t experienced as harshly as some of the northern states doesn’t mean that the sunbelt states don’t experience extreme weather. From droughts and wildfires to tropical storms and flooding, extreme weather is plausible in just about any of these areas. Do some research on these areas and how you could best prepare for any type of weather!

If you’re moving to the sunbelt states to experience the nicer, warmer weather, we suggest doing so mindfully! Each state and region comes with its own set of differentiators, and doing some research beforehand is a must. We wish you the best during your move!