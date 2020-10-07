How to Pull Off the Themed Wedding of Your Dreams

words Alexa Wang

When you are planning a wedding, you want to make sure that it is everything that you hoped for and more. Sure, people get divorced and can have another wedding but at the time, you hope that this will be the only wedding that you ever have to plan.

Some people prefer classic weddings with the white dress and the fancy reception while others prefer something a bit different. A themed wedding can be a lot of fun, but it can also be quite tricky to plan.

To help you with this, we are going to offer some tips that you can use to pull off your themed wedding and make it a day to remember. Read on to find out more!

Choose the Theme

The most important step involved in pulling off the themed wedding of your dreams is to choose the theme. This might be something that you have already decided on or perhaps you are looking for inspiration. When it comes to weddings, the most popular themes include winter wonderlands, beach themes and themes that are inspired by a particular decade such as the roaring ‘20s. When choosing your theme, make sure to consider what this might involve including décor, entertainment and the outfits. If you are happy with your theme, you can get started on the rest of the planning. It doesn’t hurt to look online for some further inspiration on the best wedding themes if you are struggling to find one.

Consider Hiring an Expert

Planning any kind of wedding can be tricky and is often a lot of work. However, when you are planning a themed wedding and want to make sure that you get exactly what you want, you might need to get some outside help. A party planner can be very useful when it comes to securing all of the things you need before the big day. They can help with choosing the venue, finding suppliers and can even send out the invites for you so you don’t have to spend hours on this kind of task. Of course, if you don’t have a large budget, you might need to skip the wedding planner and ask a few friends or family members to help out. Either way, the decision is yours to make.

Set the Budget

A themed wedding is often more expensive than the traditional kind because of all of the extra décor that you need to buy. Some venues will allow you to decorate the rooms yourself while others will require their own team to do it and this can increase the cost. For this reason, you need to make sure that you have a solid budget in place before you progress with planning the themed wedding of your dreams. When setting your budget, consider everything that is involved. We’re talking the cost of the venue, the food, the wedding party’s outfits, the transport and the entertainment. The little things can all add up and if you run out of money during the planning process, you could be left without something that could tie your theme together. Set your budget and this will make things much easier to pull off.

Finding the Right Venue

Wedding venue shopping can be very stressful, especially if you are planning your wedding a year or less in advance. Most wedding venues are booked up years in advance and so it can be hard to find something that is local and suitable for your wedding guests to sit in comfortably. However, when you are planning a themed wedding, you have a bit more flexibility when it comes to the venue. For example, if you were to plan a festival themed wedding, you could host it outside in a field with stalls and a stage. This wouldn’t require a traditional venue that might be typically booked up by others in advance. The venue that you choose will entirely depend on your theme and budget so don’t be afraid to get a little creative and try out something a bit different to help pull off your theme.

It’s All in The Details

The best way to pull off the themed wedding of your dreams is to focus on the details. Yes, you’ll need a suitable wedding band or singer and the décor must suit your theme but there are small little details that are really important. For example, if you can create some wedding favours that are based on your theme, you will really impress your guests. Other things to consider include the programme for the ceremony, the first dance song and the food that you serve. Perhaps you will opt for a themed cake or offer your guests an unusual method of transport to reach your venue. The small details can go a long way and can really bring your entire theme together.

Creating the Menu

Finally, we wanted to address the wedding menu that you will have on the big day. Many people opt for the traditional chicken or beef combination with some vegetarian options, but this won’t work with all themes. Your food menu should suit your theme and you can get really creative here to pull it all off. For example, if you were to have a beach theme, you could have a barbecue menu or with a festival theme, you could have food stalls that serve burgers and fries. The more your menu suits your theme, the more you’ll impress your guests at the end of the day. Don’t forget to cater for both the dinner guests and those who are only invited to the evening section of the night.

Try These Tips

If you are hoping to plan a themed wedding this year, you should consider everything that we have discussed in this article. Think about all of the little details that you can have and make sure that your theme is shown throughout the entire day. If you can manage to pull this off, you’ll host a day that no one ever forgets!

