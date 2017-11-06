4 hacks on leaving your car in long term airport parking

words Alexa Wang

If you are traveling on a long term trip and would rather drive yourself to the airport rather than taking a car service yet wonder where you can park your car without breaking the bank, there are ways to do so. There are two types of airport parking, short-term and long-term parking.

Short-term parking is usually nearer to the airport gate and can be very costly. Long-term on the other hand, is further away, so you’d have to take a shuttle bus to get to the gate, and it costs less. Below are a few hacks you can do to ensure the safety of your car in long-term airport parking.

1. Reserve your airport parking in advance

There is nothing more stressful than looking for a place to park your car when you are in a hurry, especially at the airport. Always reserve the parking beforehand, as to secure a location, and not have to pay too much for a last-minute reservation, especially for an off-site location.

2. Look for an off-site lot

It’s always a good idea to look up off-site lots. Take a look at the information provided on Parkos, there are different locations and areas in which you can park your car. Off-site lots are usually cheaper and can provide different sorts of services for your car, like checking the engine, getting it cleaned, and getting it heated and ready shortly before your return.

3. Find a place where you can either take a shuttle or car service

Whether you are opting for an off-site parking or on the grounds, make sure you find a shuttle or a car service that will take you to your gate. Usually for long-term parking, they are situated far away, so it would be very difficult to reach it by walking. If you are parking in an off-site location, make sure they provide a car service that will take you.

4. Keep your car keys and parking ticket in a safe place (and leave a spare key with someone you know will be available)

Before you travel, put your car keys and parking ticket in a secure place. To be on the safe side, take a picture of the parking ticket and send it to someone you trust along with your spare keys. In case you forget your keys or lose your parking ticket, this is the best way to secure your belongings without having to pay extra fees.

Things to do Before Leaving Your Car

1. Check Car Fluids and Tire Pressure

If you are leaving your car in an off-site lot, they can already do this, if not, do it before you park it in the airport, so as to not come back to a blinking low tire pressure light.

2. Empty Your Car

In case any issue arises, a possible break-in for instance, empty your car of any valuables or things that could possibly be stolen.

3. Clean Your Car

After you empty your car, make sure to clean it, so as to come back to a fresh washed car. Little food bits or wrapping could bring in unwelcome insects, so just make sure to make a stop at the car wash before you travel.

To guarantee that everything will be alright when you come back from your trip, be sure to research the different locations, and check up on reviews. Don’t forget to do everything in advance and keep your ticket in a safe place or make a copy of it!