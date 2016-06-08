Great Tips To Help You Find The Top Childcare Services In Your Area

words Alexa Wang

Taking a look into some great tips and advice for finding top childcare services near you. The best help for finding a reliable place for your kid to succeed.

Statistics show that 72.3% of women with kids under 18 either work or are looking for work. Both parents are employed in 64.2% of families with married parents.

If your family falls into that category, whether you’re married or a single parent, finding the top childcare services in your area is a priority.

It can be difficult to leave your child in the care of someone else. It’s a little easier when you can trust the provider.

Check out these tips for choosing childcare.

Know What You Want

Narrowing down the type of childcare you want helps you pick the best options.

Group childcare centers are licensed by the state and have to follow strict regulations. They care for large numbers of kids, who are divided into classrooms based on age.

Centers usually have more spaces and more opportunities for activities. They might take older kids on field trips.

Centers might have certain affiliations, such as church-run centers.

Home daycare centers typically have only one or two providers and operate out of their homes. Not all states require home daycares to be licensed, so there might be less regulation.

Survey Other Parents

Daycare staff members tell you all of the great things about their center, but parents provide honest opinions about their experiences.

Ask the parents you know where their kids go. Asking the question might encourage recommendations or daycare centers to avoid based on past experiences.

If you have certain requirements from a daycare, ask specific related questions to make sure their recommendations fit your needs.

Online childcare referral services can provide potential options if you don’t know many other parents.

Research Options

When you have a shortlist of daycare options, research more details about each center.

A center’s website can give you specifics about the programs, philosophies, and other details that might impact your decision.

Look at reviews on independent review sites to check for potential red flags. Check with the state regulatory agency for licensing and violations.

Visit Finalists

Always visit potential childcare centers in-person to see what they’re really like. This helps you choose the best childcare for your needs.

This gives you a chance to ask specific questions if you can’t find all of the information you need from the website. You might ask about staff experience, policies, safety, cleaning, and other specifics.

Get a feel for the physical environment to make sure it’s safe, warm, and welcoming.

Most importantly, a visit gives you the chance to meet the staff. You can see how the staff welcomes visitors and how the teachers interact with the kids.

It’s also a good idea to make a second visit that’s not scheduled. This can give you a better idea of how the center runs when they’re not expecting parents to show up. If you’re not allowed to visit unexpectedly, it could be a red flag.

Find Top Childcare Services

Searching for the top childcare services in your area takes some work. But with the right research, you can find a reliable, high-quality service that fits your childcare needs.

