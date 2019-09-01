7 wardrobe essentials for every woman

words Alexa Wang

Having a good quality and established wardrobe is an essential for every woman, and it makes getting dressed for every occasion much easier. It can be difficult to know what to wear for certain events, and even having a good selection of clothes to wear during the day at work can be a struggle. But by having a good array of some of the best quality clothes out there, your wardrobe can transform your life.

Having a good wardrobe isn’t just about having clothes to wear when you get up in the morning; the clothes we wear are also reflective of our personalities and have a huge impact on our confidence. If you leave the house in the morning feeling great in the clothes you are wearing, and in your appearance, then you are more likely to have a positive and successful day. Therefore, you should go back to the basics and ensure that you have these 7 wardrobe essentials to provide you with every outfit you require.









Little Black Dress

The little black dress has become an outfit all by itself, and for many women, this is their go-to item when they are struggling for something to wear. Whether you want to look smart for a meeting at work or only have 30 minutes to get ready for date night, then your little black dress is your best friend. This item of clothing is also very versatile as you can dress it both up and down to make it appropriate for both an evening and a daytime look. If you are going out for a drink after work, then you can wear your little black dress during the day and swap from flats to heels before you head out. The little black dress is every woman’s wardrobe savior.

Everyday Sneakers

Having a comfortable pair of sneakers in your wardrobe will help you get through even the busiest days. Long gone are the days where a pair of sneakers looked odd with certain combinations of clothing, and nowadays you can pair pretty much anything with a pair of decent sneakers. From jeans and a T-shirt to the recent dress and sneakers trend, having a comfortable and good-quality pair of sneakers is one of the most versatile items you can own.

Leather Jacket

No matter what time of year it is and what sort of style you have, you NEED a leather jacket hanging in your wardrobe. They are the perfect way to complete and finish an outfit as well as being practical in the colder seasons.

Dark Wash Jeans

Of course, a pair of jeans is an essential for every woman’s wardrobe, but by getting a pair of dark wash jeans, you can pair them with different items to make them more versatile. Whereas a lighter pair of jeans gives a more daytime look, a dark wash pair offers you a nighttime look as well. Dark wash jeans are an item that will never go out of fashion, so you should consider this a true wardrobe investment. You can also get dark wash jeans that are perfect for every season of the year, as well as complementing different body types and shapes.

Comfortable Wrap Dress

Many women worry about wearing a dress because they feel self-conscious, but if you invest in a comfortable wrap dress, you will never look back. A comfortable wrap dress will draw you in at the waist to give you a curvaceous waistline no matter what your body shape. Similarly, if you are conscious of your stomach area when wearing a dress, a wrap dress gathers at one side, taking the emphasis away from your tummy and making you look slimmer.

Evening Dress

Many people panic when they get invited to a ball or special event because they don’t have anything fancy enough to wear, which is why you should always have a good-quality evening dress hanging in your wardrobe. You can get evening dresses online from designers like Jovani, and their new JVN collection of evening dresses is perfect for special occasions – from prom dresses to bridesmaids, the styles and colors are endless. They also accommodate different body types and range from sizes 00-24 so that no matter what your body shape you can look amazing for your special occasion! Evening dresses are definitely a wardrobe staple.

Stylish Flats

As much as it is nice to have pairs of designer high heels in your wardrobe, you will be forgiven for wanting to be more comfortable. However, don’t assume that to be more comfortable you must sacrifice your style and fashion sense. Instead, you should invest in a pair of stylish flats that will look just as good with your outfit as a pair of high heels would.

By following our tips and advice, you can tailor your wardrobe to your personal style and ensure that you always have something amazing to wear!