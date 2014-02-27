How businesses can support their employees wellbeing during COVID-19

words Alexa Wang

The unprecedented times we’re currently living in are something we could have never imagined. The simplicities of everyday life which we normally take for granted have been put on hold, as countries across the globe come together to try and combat COVID-19.

In one way or another, everyone’s lives will have been impacted by the virus, with many people having to adapt to a new working life. Although a number of professions are carrying on as close to normal as possible, a large percentage of the population are now working from home for the foreseeable.

For some people working from home is nothing unordinary, but for those working in an office environment for the whole of their working week, it can leave you feeling with a sense of uncertainty. During this time it’s important that employers do everything they can to support their employees’ wellbeing whilst working from home.

To explore this subject in more detail, Utility Bidder carried out a survey which asked 1,000 respondents how they are coping with the transition from office to home. As well as this, they also included some tips on how employers can support their employees wellbeing during this uncertain time.







Wellbeing support

According to Utility Bidder’s survey, 42% of respondents said their employer had provided wellbeing support during COVID-19. However, a surprisingly high 32% of people said some support was given but they didn’t feel it was enough. The current pandemic is sure to leave many people feeling a sense of anxiety. With this in mind, employers can look at ways in which they can support their employees wellbeing, whether that be creating a buddy system or offering online mental health resources.

Company communication

It doesn’t matter whether you’re an employer or an employee, no one is certain how the following months will unfold. Although this is the case, it’s still important that employers share regular updates within their company, to provide some form of reassurance. Surprisingly, 48% of people surveyed said they have only been given some communication since the pandemic began, with 34% saying they receive frequent communication.

Missing the work environment

For many people it seems that working from home isn’t as good as it initially sounded. When asked to mark on a scale of 0-10 (0 being not at all) how much respondents were missing their working environment, a score of 7 came out on top. When the reasons were explored, 31% said it was due to missing their colleagues. Although many people are working remotely, employers can still encourage members of staff to take part in virtual quizzes, group chats on WhatsApp and other platforms.

It’s inevitable that we’re all going to experience times of worry and uncertainty during the pandemic, especially when it comes to our working life. Because of this, it’s important that employers make sure they’re supporting their employees as much as possible, so they can feel a sense of reassurance during these unprecedented times.