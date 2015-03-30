words Al Woods

Whether you have some building debris leftover from a new extension on your house, an old kitchen to throw out, or a chopped up tree that you just cut down, renting a dumpster is the most efficient and cost-effective way to clear out the trash.

Dumpsters come in a range of sizes to suit every need and are delivered and picked up by the dumpster company. As most of us will only need to rent a dumpster a few times in our lives, it can be hard to know which is the right dumpster for us. To help, here is a guide to what you need to know when renting a dumpster.

1. Always Rent from a Local Dumpster Company

The first thing that you need to know is that you should always rent a dumpster from a local company. The folks at https://dumpstercompany.org/ who have locations all over the US stated that renting from a local dumpster company means that you are supporting a local business and are keeping money in your community. Many online companies that you see advertising dumpsters are actually just dumpster brokers. All they have is an online advertisement and when you call them for a dumpster, they will just arrange a dumpster for you from a local company. Online dumpster brokers will call a local company and rent the dumpster on your behalf and charge you a much higher fee than what you would have paid if you had just rented it directly from the local dumpster company.

2. The Size of Dumpster that You Want

To make sure you get a big enough dumpster to fit your needs, you must know the different sizes of dumpsters that are available. Dumpsters come in a range of sizes from 10-yard dumpsters up to 40-yard dumpsters. If you are not sure what size dumpster you need it is usually better to err on the side of caution and go for a dumpster that is a little bigger than you might need. Many people find themselves surprised however at how much they fill even a huge dumpster. It is really easy to underestimate how much trash you have, and so as a general rule, the bigger the dumpster, the better. The price of renting a dumpster is dependent on the size of the dumpster, but it will be far more expensive if you underestimate the size you need and end up having to rent a second dumpster for the extra trash.

3. The Rental Terms

There will usually be more than one local dumpster company so make sure you get quotes from all the different companies in your area to get the best price. If your local area has many dumpster companies then they will be competing with each other and you may be able to haggle down the price. Make sure you fully understand the terms and conditions and check there are no extra charges for an overweight dumpster. Also, make sure you know exactly when the dumpster is going to be delivered and when it is going to be picked up so you can make sure you are ready and have the space cleared.

4. What You Can Put in the Dumpster

You can put pretty much anything in a dumpster except for hazardous chemicals, tires, and appliances that have had freon in them. These are things that cannot go into landfills and must be disposed of according to your local regulations. You might be able to keep costs down by taking any recyclable material to a local recycling plant. This will mean that you have less trash so you can rent a smaller dumpster at a cheaper price. When loading your dumpster, don’t go above the top level. Dumpsters are covered while being hauled to the landfill site and if you have stacked your trash above the level, then it can fall out from under the cover.

5. How to Load the Dumpster

Dumpsters have double doors on the back, which helps when you’re loading the dumpster as you can walk in with large items first. Being able to get into the dumpster means you can take advantage of the space by putting stuff into all the corners and organizing it so that you utilize all the space. Start at the front of the dumpster and work your back.

Dumpsters are very useful for getting rid of large amounts of trash quickly and relatively cheaply. Follow this guide when you need to rent a dumpster and you will be able to find the perfect one, whatever your needs.