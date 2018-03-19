Innovative home seating to blow your mind

words Alexa Wang

A home theatre system with innovative home seating arrangements will make your home cinema feel like a luxury escape from the real world. Plan the ultimate in seating and never leave the house to go to the movies ever again.

Are you planning on installing a home theatre system and turning one room of your house into a personal home theatre? Why just match your local cinema, when you could go to the next level and create the ultimate in style and comfort.







Research, choose, customise

There are many ways to create a home theatre. Choosing from a wide variety of layouts, seating arrangements, fabrics and accoutrements, to accessories like trays and cup holders, lighting and colour schemes, you may well find yourself wondering which options will be right for your needs. The experts at Wavetrain in Australia offer a specialised home seating design service, to enable you to get exactly what you’re looking for and creating the ultimate in luxury and comfort in your home theatre.

Feel every second of the action

Check out the latest innovation in home cinema seating, the D-BOX, motion enabled seating. These chairs really take your home movie watching to the level of an IMAX or 3-D or 4-D cinematic experience. Imagine being able to feel your chair moving or feel vibrations as you’re watching the latest Hollywood blockbuster, right in the comfort and security of your own home.

Don’t limit yourself to chairs

Of course, you can choose a more traditional luxe theatre experience. You can choose beautiful recliner sets with cup holders, head rests, electric recline options, wine glass holders, tray tables and even customise the back design. But you can have a range of other options to suit every style of event or audience.

You can pick a comfortable, family room style arrangement that’s not just about recliners. You can have floor style seating for young ones, with soft cushioned carpet, throw pillows, beanbags, and blankets. You could also have a giant mattress, where everyone can pile on together and watch the movie in a casual, relaxed manner. Or what about bar stools and a tall leaner table for your mates to use when they come over for the footy?

If you are creating a small home theatre space, consider permanent day-bed recliners. These are low, long, and super comfortable for two to four people.

With so many options available for you to choose from, you can customise your home cinema seating to be just the way you like it. Getting a home theatre designer on board will help you to narrow down options and discuss your specific needs and wishes.