The Best Classic Hugo Boss Fragrances for Summer and Beyond

There is something magical about every season. It just has a smell that transfers you to a different place and brings different feelings. And Hugo Boss has a collection of some truly classic women’s fragrances that will immediately match all the vibes the upcoming season brings.

Life is far too short to only wear perfume to parties and special occasions, and so we’ve done some serious research and found scents that you can enjoy all summer and continue loving also when early autumn hits the land and slowly chills the breeze.

Hugo Boss, a German luxury fashion house founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss, took the fragrance world by storm with its first fragrance called Boss No. 1, launched in 1985. Since that, the perfume world was never the same. Freshen up your fragrance arsenal with some classic Hugo Boss fragrances that will never go out of style!

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Eau de Parfum

The genius nose behind this fragrance is Louise Turner. The perfumer managed to capture a true scent of the seduction in the digital age. Hugo Boss Boss The Scent for her is a powerful yet delicate blend of honey-sweet peach and sensual freesia underlined with the wafting scent of roasted cocoa beans. A perfect combination of feminine elegance and grace that will make you unforgettable wherever you go.

Hugo Boss BOSS Orange Eau de Toilette

Boss Orange Perfume by Hugo Boss is a bold fragrance that will make you stand out of the crowd in warm summer days, but it will also boost your mood once the weather turns cool. The sensual and sweet blend of white floral and vanilla accords freshened by an apple top notes will linger on your skin all day leaving a wonderful trail behind you. Its beautiful flacon is metal with orange glass stones that represent the seven chakras of the human body.

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Private Accord Eau de Parfum

A luminous fragrance wonderful for summer and autumn day wear, Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Private Accord has soft sillage and great longevity. Awaken your senses with a burst of fresh tangerine combined with energizing coffee accords, delicious cocoa and tonka beans. This luxurious fragrance with darker facets is a head-turner!

Hugo Boss HUGO Deep Red Eau de Parfum

A feminine scent that embodies a bold and outdoorsy side of womanhood. Deep Red for Women was created by master perfumers Beatrice Piquet and Alain Astori. Its mouth-watering opening composed of pear, clementine and black currant is followed by a sensual heart of freesia, ginger and hibiscus. The vanilla and sandalwood in the drydown of the scent will linger on your skin all day long and once the weather goes bad, it will wrap around you like a cosy oriental blanket.

Hugo Boss HUGO Woman Eau de Parfum

A playful scent created for all the independent stylish woman out there. This fruity-floral fragrance has an unconventional boyish twist that starts with a grass accords in the opening, followed by seductive notes of sandalwood, amber and cedar in the drydown. The overall blend is freshened up by notes of blackberry, Italian mandarin and plums. Enjoy a scent full of contrasts that lures you to reinvent yourself.

Explore the marvellous possibilities Hugo Boss perfumes offer and discover a scent that will be a wonderful companion in a good and bad…weather.