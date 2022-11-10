The Warehouse Project announces first ever series in Rotterdam

Well this is pretty impressive. The Warehouse Project has become a bit of an institution in Manchester and they have ventured further afield in the UK before but this seems on a grand new scale. They have announced their first ever international series in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This is a bold move. Should get clubbers in Manchester as well Rotterdam excited too as their are plenty of cheap flights and accommodation in Rotterdam to be had.

Bringing the concept overseas, The Warehouse Project has chosen Rotterdam as it shares a huge synergy with its home city Manchester. The Rotterdam weekender will be hosted over a UK Bank Holiday, 28th – 30th April 2023, and is set to present an unrivalled experience for music goers and travellers. The first wave of line up has been announced and will feature Bicep [DJ Set], DJ EZ, Kerri Chandler, Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler and many more

The Warehouse Project will take over the former yard of the Rotterdamsche Droogdok Maatschappij (RDM). Uniquely located in the middle of Europe’s largest port and conveniently right next to Rotterdam city, the RDM is easily accessible from the city centre.

Dubbed as Europe’s next must visit destination, Rotterdam as a city, shares huge synergy with Manchester, be that in its rich industrial past or its legendary status in the history of dance and club culture. Built on innovation, the city of Rotterdam is filled with striking architecture, urban design and waterways with many docks and canals.

Sam Kandel, Co-Founder of The Warehouse Project, said: “The Warehouse Project has become an international destination and over the years we have seen a steady influx of ravers from around the UK, then Europe and further from across the globe – especially since things opened up after the pandemic. In fact, we have been looking for ten years now for the perfect opportunity for an international WHP edition – it feels like it’s all finally going to come together in Rotterdam.”

The Warehouse Project Rotterdam line-up is now revealed below.

Pre-sale will go live to all sign-ups and to previous The Warehouse Project ticket holders from Tuesday 15th November at 10AM. General sale will go live from Wednesday 16th November at 10AM.

Sign-up for pre-sale access at www.thewarehouseproject.com/rotterdam

The Warehouse Project Rotterdam

28th – 30th April 2023

(A-Z)

Bicep [DJ Set] | Chloé Caillet | Chloé Robinson

Dan Shake | DJ Boring | DJ EZ | Eclair Fifi

Effy | Enzo Siragusa | HAAi | Jaden Thompson

Josey Rebelle | Joy Orbison | Jyoty

Kerri Chandler | Kessler | Kettama | Kilimanjaro

Krystal Klear | Luxe | Mall Grab | Mella Dee

NIKS | Overmono [Live] | Peggy Gou | Prospa [DJ Set]

Ryan Elliott | Sally C | Salute | Saoirse

Seth Troxler | Skream | Tarzsa | TSHA | Yung Singh

WHP Residents (A-Z)

Aletha | Gina Breeze | Greg Lord

Joe Motion | Jordan Villa

Krysko | Rich Reason