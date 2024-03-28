Lab-grown diamonds have been around for a few decades but are still not as popular as natural diamonds. But that could be changing soon. These man-made diamonds are cheaper than naturally mined diamonds and look just like them, so they’re much more affordable. They also don’t come with all the ethical issues of mining natural diamonds because they don’t require any digging up of the Earth to get them.

So what are some reasons you should invest in these gems?

The History of Lab-Grown Diamonds

The idea of lab-grown diamonds isn’t new. It’s been around for about 70 years, but it’s only recently that scientists have begun to perfect the process.

Scientists first started experimenting with creating diamonds in labs back in the 1940s and 50s, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that they were able to produce a high-quality diamond that didn’t require any human intervention. The first proven lab-grown diamond was created in 1954 by General Electric’s laboratories.

Most people associate lab-grown diamonds with conflict-free sources these days. In fact, many scientists believe that synthetic diamonds are more ethical than natural ones because they are mined without harming any animals or ecosystems.

You can buy a diamond grown in labs from the internet.



Potential of Lab-Grown Diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds are a good investment. They have a high value, and they don’t lose their shine. They’re an excellent alternative to natural diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are created in controlled conditions, so they’re not affected by nature’s hazards. This makes them easier to maintain than real diamonds. You can even shower with them on.

Lab-grown stones are your best bet if you want to express your love through jewelry but don't want to spend thousands of dollars on an engagement ring or wedding band. They're available at prices similar to most other jewelry types and sometimes even cheaper.

The potential of lab diamonds is significant. Although they have been here for many decades, people have recently started buying them at pace. According to an article published on the CNN website, lab-grown diamond sales increased by 63%, while the sale of natural diamond engagement rings declined by 25%.

While there is a surge in the number of people who want to buy a diamond manufactured in labs, you must understand that not all of them are the same. Hence, lab-grown diamonds are a good investment if you choose them wisely. You must collect all the resources to research them before making a purchase.

You can look for online resources on websites that have a blog and FAQs section where you can find ample information to help make a purchase.

Why Are People Buying Lab-Grown Diamonds?

There are many reasons why people are buying lab-grown diamonds over natural diamonds. Some of these reasons are:

Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Affordable

Indeed, lab-grown diamonds are generally less expensive than mined diamonds, which can be one of the most significant selling points for someone considering purchasing a lab diamond. Data shows that lab-manufactured diamonds can be around 73% cheaper than their natural counterparts.

However, the prices can vary significantly based on factors such as clarity, carat weight, cut, etc. Hence, it is best to compare lab-grown and natural diamonds simultaneously.

Lab-grown diamonds also tend to be less expensive than moissanite or other gemstones, so you can’t go wrong by choosing a lab-created stone over these other options. Whether you’re buying your first diamond ring or looking for something more affordable for an anniversary or birthday present, investing in a lab-created diamond makes sense.

Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Easy to Maintain

Lab-grown diamonds are the same as natural diamonds. They have the same chemical and physical properties but are easier to maintain. Lab-grown stones are your best bet if you want an engagement ring that looks like a natural diamond but requires less maintenance.

Lab-grown diamonds are made by replicating the natural process inside Earth’s mantle when carbon atoms bond under high pressure and temperatures over millions of years.

This process creates a diamond crystal inside a chamber that cuts into a gemstone shape. Because they don’t have to undergo intense pressure and heat to form, lab-grown diamonds can be created with fewer flaws than their naturally occurring counterparts, making them less likely to chip or break during daily wear.

Besides, they are also easily available in different sizes and shapes. You can buy them loose to add them to other jewelry for customization.

Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Ethical and Eco-Friendly

If you’re concerned about the environment and animal welfare, you may want to consider lab-grown diamonds. The process of growing these stones does not involve any mining or drilling. It also means that there is no need for toxic chemicals like cyanide, which can harm the environment when it gets into rivers and streams, as happens during natural diamond mining.

It’s also important to note that lab-grown diamonds are ethical and conflict-free because they don’t contribute to funding violent conflicts in places like Africa. In addition, lab diamonds aren’t subject to child labor laws.

When purchasing lab-grown diamonds, you can get to know the diamond's details from the certificate.

Should You Invest in Lab-Grown Diamonds?

Lab-grown diamonds have the same physical characteristics as natural diamonds and are often less expensive. Hence, they make for a good investment option. If you're looking for a new diamond ring or necklace, you might consider buying lab-grown diamonds instead of mined ones.

words Al Woods