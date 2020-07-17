People have been using various makeup products for a long time; some of them create a buzz, while others come and go. However, the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush has recently created a buzz that’s not going anywhere, and makeup artists and beauty influencers promise it’s a great product.

However, is it really worth the hype or just an internet buzz that would eventually disappear? Before investing in the Hourglass Blush, you must know exactly what the hype is all about and if it’s really worth it. The short answer is yes, but to make a long-term investment and commitment with the blush, here are five reasons why Hourglass blushes are worth the hype and deserve all the love.

An innovative formula that combines colour and light

Hourglass blush has the most unique and amazing feature: you will get a highly pigmented blush along with the shine and glow of a highlighter. Ambient Lighting Powder technology has made this blush different from every other blush on the market because this technology is directly mixed with blush pigment which gives your cheek a radiance and lit-from-within glow that does not look oily or sparkly.

The blush comes in a marble design, which is not only there for aesthetic purposes but is also the secret behind its natural and beautiful finish. These blushes do not sit on top of your skin; they blend into your makeup and melt into your complexion to give that natural flush without emphasising your pores, making your skin look healthy.

Effortlessly buildable and foolproof

People often run away from blushes because they think they might look like a clown or, even worse, end up with patchy and uneven skin. However, Hourglass blush has solved that problem by bringing a formula that’s soft and easily blends in—in fact, it melts into the skin. So, whether you are a newbie or a professional, you will love using this blush because you never overdo it.

You can easily build the blush colour on your cheeks, which means you can start with sheer pigment and gradually intensify the colour. This way, you have complete control over your blush. You get the choice of keeping a flushed look or a dramatic pop of colour because the formula adapts to your preference without caking or streaking. You can use brushes and even your fingers to blend them perfectly into your skin, which makes them perfect for newbies in the makeup world.

Wide Range of Shades for Every Skin Tone

Hourglass has considered every skin tone and ensured that everyone can use these amazing blushes. They have been expanding the range of shades so that every undertone finds its perfect match. They have peachy pinks like Dim Infusion and deeper berry tones like Mood Exposure or At Night, which flatter every skin tone for the perfect flushed look. The unique powder mixture formula helps reflect the light on the skin so that it flatters every skin tone and enhances the natural complexion.

Luxury Packaging That Feels as Good as It Looks

As much as good product quality is required, we cannot disagree that good quality packaging is equally important, especially for luxury beauty products. Ambient Lighting Blush is no exception; that’s why it comes in a gorgeous metallic compact that feels weighty yet is super travel-friendly. It even has a small mirror, which makes it great for on-the-go touch-ups. These small details are not only useful, but they also enhance the experience of using this luxury beauty product. Hourglass blush lasts for a long time, even an entire day, making this luxury purchase worth the hype and money.

Cruelty-Free, Ethical Beauty with Performance to Match

Hourglass blush is not just another luxury brand that only focuses on its sales; it also maintains sustainability and quality. The entire brand is cruelty-free and follows vegan ethics, making it even more reliable and lovable across the world in various makeup products. Many beauty brands that follow ethics fall short on quality, but that’s not the case with Hourglass Blush because they have maintained both ethics and quality standards. Hourglass has been setting an example for delivering high-impact results with formulas you can feel good about. The best part about Hourglass blush is that it is paraben-free and sulphate-free, making it suitable for every skin type. They don’t have phthalates, which means fewer chances of skin irritation. People with allergies can easily use them and continue having good skin with a dewy, radiant effect.

Conclusion

Hourglass blush is definitely worth the hype because it not only makes your cheeks look naturally flushed but also gives a subtle radiance that you can never find in other blushes. The formula has powder-mixed particles, which makes it perfect for everyday use and even glam looks for special occasions. Hourglass blush is one of the few beauty products that is actually worth the hype, and people cannot stop gushing over it.