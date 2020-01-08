Have you noticed that traditional briefcases aren’t as common in this day and age? In previous decades, a briefcase acted as a statement piece for refined men, often showing that they had somewhere important to be. Nowadays, it’s more common to see men with a simpler bag, often a tote. So, why are these men choosing a tote bag over the more traditional briefcases?

The Option of Customization

Even the most refined men enjoy being a little different. They don’t want their image to be swallowed in a sea of other men, which means choosing an accessory that makes them stand out a little more, and that’s exactly what a tote bag can do, thanks to the option of customization.

No matter the shape or color you want, you can get a customized tote bag with the help of a site like totebagsnow.com. You’ll find high-quality totes that offer unlimited options for customization, so you can create one that truly expresses who you are. It makes a lot of sense to choose this option over a more traditional briefcase, as a briefcase often looks the same.

There’s Less to Carry

Briefcases were popular in a time when people, particularly those working in business, had a lot more to physically carry. That’s simply not the case anymore, thanks to the rise in digitalization. Men do not have to carry endless documents around with them, as most of what they do is contained on their computers. As such, they can opt for a more casual accessory option like a tote. A briefcase would likely be too empty inside!

They Are Versatile

The modern man wants a bag that serves multiple purposes. There’s so much to do, after all, whether that’s heading into the office, going to the gym, or picking up some groceries before heading home at the end of the day. Tote bags are being picked up by the more refined men because of their sheer versatility. They can easily hold groceries, gym gear, spare clothes, and anything else you might need.

It is a More Sustainable Choice

Sustainability is on most people’s minds due to excess waste and global warming. Refined men understand that they need to make better choices when it comes to clothes, and totes are undoubtedly a more eco-conscious choice. The main reason is that they massively reduce plastic waste, as many other bags are made of plastic.

If you want to go a step further, choose a tote bag made of recycled materials.

They Are Easy to Pack Down

Refined men want to adapt to whatever happens. Tote bags are great for this, as they are super easy to pack down. If he doesn’t want to carry a bag any longer, he can simply pack it down and fit it into a pocket, for example. As such, they are also easy to bring anywhere in case a bag is needed. Refined men like to be prepared for whatever comes their way, after all!