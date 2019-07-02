Planning on moving? Here’s what you need to know

words Al Woods

At first, the thought of moving may excite you, especially a few days before you actually make your move! However, this excitement may wear off so fast with the thought of things such as packing, unpacking, arranging your stuff in your new place, making new friends, finding new chill spots, and so on. It can be quite overwhelming and there’s a lot to comprehend. So whether you’re moving for work-related reasons, advancing your studies, or are looking to start your life in a new territory, you are in the right place.

Moving has never been easy. It’s one of those dreaded decisions that you’ll have to make at some point in life. A lot is at stake and a simple miscalculation can make what looked like a simple process seem like an uphill task. However, knowing how to go about it can make your moving efforts seamless. Even the most complicated of tasks can be turned into hustle-free experiences with the right strategy and with a convenient to-do list. In addition to this, you also need to be prepared on what to expect to have a smooth transition. In this piece, we’ve prepared important points on things you need to know when planning to move.

1. Nothing Beats A Good Plan

Before moving, it’s important to have a moving checklist. This list needs to include a preparation stage, which is usually the most time-consuming one. There are so many tasks to accomplish before and after moving. For instance, if you have kids, you’ll need to notify their school that you’re moving and at the same time, search for a new school in your prospective neighborhood. Before you know it, you’ve run out of time having not accomplished much. This means that time management needs to be on your top priority because, as it may turn out, you may not have enough of it. A well-organized checklist needs to include things to do before moving, the time to do these things, and things to do in your new home. In addition to this, the moving checklist needs to be prioritized in such a way that the essential tasks are given precedence.

2. Find The Best Mover

Finding the right mover is one of the most significant moves to make if you want the job done right. Most people have the perception that hiring a professional moving company is expensive. But to your surprise, it will cut so many expenses and save you a lot of time and trouble. So if you are a handy DIYer, then it would be wise if you leave your moving tasks with the professionals. Professional moving companies come with so many benefits. For instance, they offer customized solutions that fit different budgets for all your relocation needs. But before hiring a moving company, it’s important to consider a few things. Check for their credibility, affordability, reliability, and customer support. It’s also imperative to check if the moving company is insured. This ensures that your belongings are adequately covered should something happen during the moving process. This gives you the surety that your prized possessions will be handled with the utmost care.

3. Before Moving, Purge!

Most of us over the years have collected a lot of items that if you come to think about it, are unnecessary. This will be evident when it’s time to move. If you notice that you have so many unused items, clothes that you never wear, or any other stuff you may consider as junk, it’s time to consider what to do with them. It’s unrealistic to move around with stuff you never use. So, be smart and responsible about it. Among the best ways of disposing of junk may include recycling, donating, or simply throwing them away. Alternatively, you can also decide to make a buck out of your situation by organizing a simple yard sale. By now you must see the importance of having a moving checklist.

4. Pack By Yourself

Packing is perhaps the most time-consuming task in the moving checklist. But if you have time for that, the best thing is to pack your stuff. The packing task will determine how affordable and smooth your move goes. For all your packing needs, find a few additional hands to help you out even if it means “bribing” them with a nice lunch or pizza. Whether you’re simply switching homes or you’re moving out from home, It’s virtually impossible to move without any assistance. Find friends or family members who would be willing to lend you a hand. If you have kids, let them organize their rooms and pack their stuff. But if time is not on your side, finding a mover with an all-inclusive affordable moving cost will be an added advantage. This way, you’ll have more time on your side to take care of other commitments like organizing a yard sale, servicing your car, or just taking inventory of your belongings.

5. Transfer Your Utilities

It’s very important to contact all your utility companies such as the Electricity Company, water and sewerage, cable, and satellite letting them know of your moving. You’ll also need to provide them with your new address if you already have one. This helps to minimize the risk of missing your bills and other services.

6. Say Your Goodbyes

It’s very important to also let others know that you are moving. Over the years, you have of course made some friends both in your workplace and in your neighborhood. Your family needs to also be notified whether they live within or without. There are various ways to say your goodbyes in style. You may not have time to meet with everyone at the same time in person, but you can send them an email and include your new mailing address. On the other hand, you can also have a small party days before you even start packing. Actually, this is the best avenue to request your friends to lend you a hand when the packing day comes.

Preparing to move to another location is a huge undertaking and a stressful one. Fortunately, knowing what to do and what to expect is the best way to stay on top of things. Using the above tips will ensure a smooth transition while at the same time, providing the much-needed peace of mind.