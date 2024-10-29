How robot vacuums use AI to improve their capabilities?

words Alana Webb

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a buzzword for a year and a half, impacting both our professional and personal lives. In the workplace, AI tools are becoming indispensable, enhancing productivity and automating complex tasks. While more and more large organizations, NGO and governments develop new tools with integrated AI to improve our lives, at home, AI is also changing our daily routines.

Numerous appliances are becoming “smarter” with AI. Indeed, according to Oberlo, around 43 million households in North America used smart devices in 2019. One area where AI has made significant improvements over the last few months is in home cleaning, particularly with robot vacuums. These automatic robot cleaners are not just convenient, they are transforming how we spent time at home. The question is, how AI will influence the way these little cleaners work in our homes?

How AI Will Revolutionize Our Homes?

From smart thermostats that learn our preferred temperatures to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home that manage our schedules, play our favorite hits, and control other smart devices, our “home sweet homes” are becoming more connected than ever.

Smart security systems with AI can detect unusual activities, making our places easier to monitor with devices like smart cameras, smart locks, and video doorbells. Property crimes in the U.S. are among the most common, with burglary ranking third, according to the PEW Reseach Center. Such new security options provide an extra layer of protection to households with enhanced security features, such as recognizing familiar faces and alerting us to potential threats.

Smart lighting systems are also trending these days. They create personalized lighting based on our routines and moods, while smart refrigerators track food inventory and suggest recipes based on what’s available. Additionally, AI enables predictive maintenance, alerting us to potential issues with our appliances before they break down.

Smartphones play a crucial role in controlling these smart home devices, allowing us to manage everything from the palm of our hands. As AI technology continues to evolve, the integration of smart devices in our homes will become even more seamless, making our lives more comfortable, efficient, and secure.

How Do Robot Vacuums Use AI?

Besides these smart devices, cleaning robots are also becoming part of many households in recent years. From mopping robots, robot loan mowers to robot vacuum cleaners, they want to make house chores easier and more efficient, allowing you to spend more time doing things you enjoy, like playing with your kids or relaxing after a long day at work.

These automatic cleaning robots rely on technologies like sensors, cameras, AI, and machine learning to navigate your rooms and clean your floors effectively. The basic functionalities enabled by AI in robot vacuums include advanced navigation, efficient cleaning patterns, and real-time obstacle detection. Before AI, most robot cleaners used a “bump and run” feature, which means that they clean floors, hit something, change directions, indefinitely, damaging furniture, without providing an efficient cleaning of your place.

Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners that require manual operation, AI-powered robot vacuums can work independently. They can recognise different floor types, adjust their cleaning mode, start cleaning when you’re not at home, empty themselves directly so you don’t have to do it, and learn from your rooms not to bump and scratch your furniture.

“They actually create detailed maps of your home, allowing them to move around furniture and other obstacles with ease. This mapping technology ensures that every corner of your home gets cleaned without missing a spot. Imagine a busy morning where you need to get the kids ready for school, your robot can clean the floors while you prepare their lunch boxes.” reports a spokesperson from Ecovacs, a robot vacuum cleaner and mop manufacturer.

AI also allows these vacuums to plan their cleaning routes intelligently. Instead of moving randomly, they follow systematic patterns to ensure thorough coverage. This not only saves time but also improves cleaning efficiency. For instance, a robot vacuum can clean an entire living room and then automatically return to its docking station to recharge.

Obstacle detection, voice control and path planning are three important features integrated in smart vacuums, thanks to AI technology. These features help the vacuum avoid bumping into furniture, falling down stairs, or getting stuck in tight spaces, and you can start, stop, or schedule cleaning sessions using voice commands.

Why Should You Choose an AI Robot Vacuum?

Yes, choosing an AI robot vacuum brings peace of mind and many advantages, especially if you’re already busy with your daily routine or if you don’t like to clean your house, like 52% of the surveyed Americans who admitted not cleaning their home for at least a month (source).

The main reason to choose an AI robot vacuum is its ability to enhance cleaning performance and convenience, while it’s a relatively easy device to use and maintain. While AI helps thes robot cleaners understand your home, adjust to different floor types and follow efficient cleaning patterns, they also offer advanced features like smart mapping, auto-empty features and cameras to clean efficiently without your assistance. Actually, many smart robots even work in the dark and have silent mode to be able to clean at night, when you sleep.

However, some people have concerns about privacy when using AI devices in their homes. It’s important to note that manufacturers prioritize user privacy and data security. AI robot vacuums use data to improve their cleaning efficiency, but this data is anonymized and protected by strong encryption. Furthermore, reputable brands comply with strict data protection regulations, ensuring your personal information remains safe.