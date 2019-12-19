Audio platform Slooply is continuing to develop its production ecosystem with the release of its desktop application and integrated Bridge VST plugin. The solution is designed to simplify how producers interact with sound libraries, offering a more connected and efficient workflow directly inside their DAW.

By combining desktop-based browsing with real-time synchronization, Slooply allows users to preview samples matched to their project’s tempo and key, drag and drop sounds instantly, and make faster creative decisions without interrupting their workflow.

Bridging Sound Discovery and Music Production

One of the core challenges in modern music production is the separation between finding sounds and using them. Traditional workflows often involve multiple steps, including searching online, downloading files, organizing folders, and importing them into a project.

Slooply addresses this by creating a unified environment where sound discovery and production are fully connected. Through the desktop app, users can browse, preview, and send sounds directly into their DAW, eliminating unnecessary steps and improving overall efficiency.

Desktop App Focused on Workflow Efficiency

The Slooply Desktop App offers a streamlined interface built for speed and usability. In addition to audio samples, users can explore MIDI files and presets, allowing for a more complete creative toolkit.

The app also includes organizational features such as collections and favorites, helping producers manage large libraries of sounds more effectively. With direct drag-and-drop functionality, users can move elements into their DAW instantly, reducing friction and keeping the creative process uninterrupted.

AI-Powered Search Enhances Sound Discovery

To further improve usability, Slooply integrates an AI-powered search system that allows users to find sounds using natural language.

Instead of relying on specific technical terms, users can describe the type of sound they are looking for, such as “dark piano melody,” “ambient textures,” or “energetic drums.” The system interprets these descriptions and delivers relevant results, making sound discovery faster and more intuitive.

Real-Time Synchronization with Bridge VST

The Bridge VST plugin enables direct communication between the Slooply Desktop App and the DAW. Once installed, it synchronizes tempo and key in real time, ensuring that previewed sounds align with the current project.

This functionality allows producers to hear samples in context before using them, reducing the need for manual adjustments and minimizing trial and error. Sounds can also be transferred into the DAW exactly as previewed, maintaining consistency throughout the production process.

Supporting a Wide Range of Production Setups

The Slooply Desktop App is available for both macOS and Windows, ensuring compatibility across major operating systems. The Bridge VST integrates with leading DAWs such as FL Studio, Ableton Live, Logic Pro, and Cubase.

This broad compatibility allows producers to incorporate Slooply into their existing workflows without requiring changes to their preferred tools.

Availability

The Slooply Desktop App and Bridge VST plugin are available now.

Producers can download the app, install the plugin, and begin previewing and using sounds directly within their DAW environment.