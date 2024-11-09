Studio 54 – The Fabulous Kingdom

“The 66 photographs in this book were made between 1978–80 in Studio 54, a New York discothèque that, through those years, was the place to be and be seen, as the celebrities, partygoers, and those crazy for dancing who filled it every night were happy to prove. Unsurprisingly, given its reputation (which quickly flamed into notoriety during a short, 33-month existence), it was difficult to get into: the imperturbable doormen who doled out access as if they were controlling passage into a fabulous kingdom made sure that it would be. Only the famous or socially connected could assume they’d find themselves shooed around the flock of hopeful celebrants milling on the street side of the velvet rope and guided through the door; otherwise, the thing most likely to help was to be beautiful. Once inside, though, everyone there seemed thrilled by the fact, no matter how they’d managed it, an excitement fed by the throbbing music and brilliantly designed interiors, which, on a party night, could suggest anything from Caliban’s cave to a harem.”

Tod Papageorge’s Studio 54 takes us inside New York’s most infamous club. During the late 1970’s 54 was the place to be seen, attracting thousands of people that regularly included models, actors, rock stars, artists, designers and politicians. Papageorge’s exquisite photographs are filled with all the decadence and glamour that one would expect from 1970’s New York.

While photographers were common, most were there to simply search out only the rich and famous, Papageorge’s images transcend the obvious, transforming the glitter into something akin to poetry.

This new gold edition of Studio 54 celebrates 10 years since it’s first publication in 2014, as STANLEY/BARKER’s very first book

