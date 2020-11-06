What is Neuropathy and What Can You Do About It

words Al Woods

We all freak-out when we feel pain or numbness in several areas in our body, mostly because numbness is an unusual symptom to feel, unlike pain. During our freak-out, we hop on Google and begin to match our symptoms with several illnesses and conditions.

And because Google doesn’t have a medical degree, it tends to misdiagnose us. However, if you have valid reasons to believe that your pain and numbness are signs of Neuropathy, then you should read more about this disorder to know what you’re up against and begin your healing journey as soon as possible.

Neuropathy

In a nutshell, this is a condition that is a result of nerve damage outside of the spinal cord and the brain. It’s mostly known as peripheral neuropathy, which is caused by diabetes, but there are several types that fall under this disorder. Such as Proximal, Focal, and Autonomic neuropathy. All of these conditions affect different nerves and parts of the body. Proximal neuropathy or diabetic amyotrophy affects nerves and muscles; it causes pain and discomfort in the nerves and weakens the hip and leg muscles. People who suffer from this condition feel like their bodies are tingling or burning, unfortunately, these sensations can linger; however, they are treatable.

Symptoms

Since there are different forms of this disorder, the symptoms may vary from one person to the other, depending on which type they’re suffering from. However, there are common symptoms that anyone with this condition may feel at some point. These symptoms are generally pain, numbness, tingling, and limited muscle movement. Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s get specific. If you have peripheral neuropathy, then you’re probably suffering from lack of coordination, numbness, and tingling in hands and feet, throbbing pain, and weakened muscles. But, if your autonomic nerves are affected then you’re likely to experience digestive, bowel, or bladder issues, lack of sweating or excessive sweating, and changes in blood pressure and dizziness.

Causes

Generally, diabetes is the main reason behind this condition; however, there are other underlying causes such as lupus, vasculitis, and other autoimmune diseases. Infections like HIV, Lyme disease, diphtheria, and shingles can also be the reason behind your nerve damage. If you have any kind of tumor, then you’re also likely to have neuropathy. You can also get it as a result of alcoholism and substance abuse. Patients who suffer from liver and kidney disease and hypothyroidism can have nerve and muscle pain as well. If you don’t have any of these illnesses yet you’re suffering from this disorder’s symptoms then you might have inherited a certain kind of disorder that’s causing these pains.

Medication

As mentioned before, this condition causes a lot of pain, and so naturally, anyone who’s suffering from it would want to know what kind of treatment they need to get. Unfortunately, there are no medicines that directly treat this condition, especially since it’s a side effect of another illness. However, that doesn’t mean that people will feel this nerve pain forever because supplementation can help people with their nerve pain. The best thing to do in this case is to check in with your doctor and ask them to match the best supplements that will heal the symptoms that you’re suffering from.

Prevention

The best way to prevent this condition is to manage the illness that’s causing it in the first place. For instance, if you’re diabetic and you don’t want to get neuropathy as a result, then you need to manage your diabetes and take your insulin on time. If you’re an alcoholic and you think that you’re on the verge of developing neuropathy then you need to start seeking help. You can also change your current lifestyle to a healthier one so you can avoid this disorder altogether. Simple things like eating healthier food can make all the difference. Consider fixation on foods that nourish nerves; so whole grains, vegetables, and fruits might be the best option for you. Working out can keep you away from any kind of nerve pain so try working out regularly even if it’s just 10 minutes every day.

Neuropathy is a painful condition that’s caused by nerve damage. Unfortunately, there are several factors that can affect your nerves like that. This is why it’s important that you pay a visit to your doctor so you can understand what caused this disorder. Once you understand the reason behind this, you can begin to manage that illness, which will indirectly get rid of the pain and numbness that your damaged nerves are causing. Also, try to stick to healthy foods that can protect your nerves.