Styling Your Summer Dresses: 4 Tips

words Alexa Wang

Summer has arrived in full force, and we all know without a doubt that sundress season is upon us.

While a summer dress is a popular outfit choice because of its simplicity and ease, you still need to know how to style it right to make sure you’re looking your best in the warmer weather. Throwing on a dress is simple, but how you choose to style it is what really makes the outfit.

Not sure what to add to elevate your ‘fit? Here are four easy tips to follow to make sure you’re fashion-forward in 2024.

Accessorise Wise

Whether you prefer mini dresses, maxi dresses, or any other type of stylish summer dress, choosing the right accessories is essential.

The accessories you choose will depend on the style of your dress. You want to elevate your look without overdoing it. If your dress is full of bright colours and patterns, try to keep your accessories more understated. Simple jewellery, a solid coloured headscarf, and a neutral bag will be your best options here. However, if your dress is on the simpler side, you can choose to be bold with your accessories.

Play With Colours and Prints

The summertime is your moment to express yourself with a colour palette that shows off exactly who you are. Right now, pastels and earthier tones are in style – however, you don’t need to feel confined by current trends if they’re not your thing.

If you prefer stripes to florals, bring our your best zebra print skirts. Perhaps you like the geometric look – you can pair it with some stylish earrings. Use the summer time to get a little bold by mixing and matching fun colours and patterns, however, be careful not to go overboard or let your ensemble clash!

Pick the Perfect Shoes

Don’t forget that your feet should be just as fancy as the rest of you! Your footwear can completely change the look of your outfit, so choose wisely as you accessorise.

Most people play it safe with a pair of sandals or wedges when it comes to footwear for a summer dress. However, don’t forget that other options could help you change up your look and create something a little bolder and edgier. Sneakers or even combat boots paired with a dainty summer dress can create an awesome and unique contrast, making you stand out from the crowd.

Layer Intentionally

We all know that even in the heat of summer, those cool breezes can be a real nuisance. Luckily, dresses are easy to layer up to create a comfy but cute look.

You can easily turn your fun and flirty summer dress into a more flashy evening look by throwing a blazer over it to go out for dinner. You can also try denim jackets, cardigans, and shawls paired with your summer dresses to create different aesthetics and change up your look depending on the temperature, occasion, and the vibe you’re going for.